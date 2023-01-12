A Dive Into Point Blank's New Plugin - Surround Exporter

The world of surround sound is a new and ever-expanding landscape, developed with the core intention of maximising the depth and fidelity of sound reproduction.

Point Blank like to stay at the cutting edge of technology and consistently look for the best way to utilise different audio workstations. Ableton Live, as it stands, holds a few limitations with its capabilities regarding surround sound, so Point Blank lecturer Daniel Herbert has developed a unique utility plugin to help you smoothly export your 5.1 or quad surround mixes.

Working alongside Audio Routes, a system for multi-channel routing in Ableton Live, Daniel outlines how to best configure the Point Blank Surround Exporter to correctly manage your stems, return tracks, and output settings.

The plugin, capable of exporting six discreet channels, comes with a simple and slick interface and allows you to toggle between 16 or 24-bit depth.

Point Blank is offering this MaxForLive plugin as a free download, available here.

