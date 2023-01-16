Artist of the Week: Furcloud Selects His Favorite 15 Tracks of the Week

For the first episode of our new artist of the weekly series, we invited Furcloud to curate his favorite 15 tracks into a single playlist featuring tracks from Le Youth, Jerro, and Furcloud himself.

2023 is up and rolling, and it's time to start bringing to life all of the exciting ideas we were workshopping over the last few months of 2022. One of these endeavors is highlighting the small wins and victories of up-and-coming artists by giving them a platform to curate some of their favorite tracks.

So today, we will kickstart a weekly series featuring new and undiscovered talent and letting them take over the reins to help curate our artist of the week playlist while providing a bit of insight into why the music resonates so deeply for him.

So follow the playlist below as we introduce you to Furcloud.

Who Is Furcloud?

Furcloud is an American-based sound designer and producer in New York City. Furcloud crushed 2022 and has garnered support from massive industry names like Lane 8, Nora En Pure, and more for his blissful and expertly-crafted melodic house sound.

Releasing on labels such as Enhanced and Purified was only the start for Furcloud as he set sights on new and even more exciting endeavors throughout 2023. His career is on the cusp of something spectacular, which is why there is no better choice than him to kick off this series.

The following is a track-by-track breakdown of his playlist curations and a brief explanation of why these tracks resonate so much with him.

1. Making Time - Sultan + Shepard, feat. Julia Church

They are starting things off with a new stunning collaboration between Sultan + Shepard and Julia Church. Perfect combination of emotions and sounds. ‘Making Time’ is the second single from their upcoming album, ‘Forever, Now’.

2. Colour - Le Youth

One of my favorite tunes from Le Youth, ‘Colour’ gives that euphoric and uplifting vibe.

3. Coast - LAR, miksklim

‘Coast’ is the perfect summer track with gentle melodies and deep bass tones.

4. Enough to Believe (Iain Howie Remix) - Bob Moses

I first heard this track in the Bob Moses Circle Set at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. One of the most unique tracks I ever listened to. The vibe of this track is unreal. Ambient and deep.

5. Moments - Furcloud

I decided to add my track ‘Moments’ here. Probably my favorite track I’ve written. Fun fact, this track was originally inspired by the Bob Moses track above.

6. Hidden Sun - A.M.R

‘Hidden Sun’ is a track from A.M.R’s "A Place For Everything" artist album.

The deep piano chords and the groovy percussion is on point. Little details like vocal textures and the cellos create a beautiful atmosphere.

7. Bruised & Bleeding - Maz, Galck

A bit more energetic, groovier and darker vibe.

8. Morning at Olio’s - Sultan + Shepard

‘Morning at Olio’s’ is one of those special tracks you can listen to on repeat. It’s my favorite track from their album 'Something, Everything’. This track is pure bliss.

9. Cole’s Memories - Pyramid

One of my favorite tracks of all time, made for the film, ‘We Are Your Friends’. This film really changed my perspective on music. Highly recommend watching it.

10. Go Back Now - Jerro, feat. Beacon

I’m a big fan of atmospheric music and this track is just pure art from Jerro.

11. Touch The Sky - Simon Doty, Marsh

Banger from Marsh and Simon Doty on AnjunaDeep. Perfect mix of both artists.

12. Todo Homem (Antdot & Maz Remix) - Zeca Veloso

This organic house remix of ‘Todo Homem’ by Maz and Antdot is chill and serene.

13. Formations - Mild Minds

90’s house vibes, this smooth track is on repeat.

14. Espoir - Darius

Beautiful melodic track from French producer Darius.

15. Try Me - OCULA

One of my favorites from Ocula. This track is part of his new EP ‘On The Run’ on Monstercat Silk.