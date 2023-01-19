The Best SMGs In Warzone: Sub Machine Guns And How To Use Them Effectively In Call of Duty

In this article, we will look at the best SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone based on their performance, versatility, and popularity among the players.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a popular first-person shooter game that has taken the gaming world by storm. The game features various weapons that players can use to dominate the battlefield. Among these weapons, submachine guns (SMGs) are known for their fast fire rate and high mobility, making them perfect for close-range engagements.

From the classic Uzi to the new MP7, these SMGs are designed to help you take down enemies quickly and efficiently. Whether you're a seasoned player or a newcomer to the game, these weapons will give you an edge on the battlefield. They are perfect for players who prefer a fast-paced and aggressive playstyle, and they are also suitable for players who want to play defensively and take cover while they're moving.

So, let's dive in and take a closer look at the best SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Best SMGs in Warzone

This article section will look at the best SMGs in Warzone. SMGs are slightly different in CoD than popular first-person shooters, such as CS: GO, Rainbow Six Siege, and Apex Legends. So we will be proving you with the information you need to make the best choice for your play style.

The MP7

The MP7 is a highly mobile submachine gun that excels in close-quarters combat. Its high rate of fire and good accuracy make it ideal for taking out enemies in tight spaces. However, its low damage means it may take multiple shots to take down an enemy, and its recoil can be challenging to control.

The P90

The P90 is a compact submachine gun with a high ammo capacity. Its good recoil control makes it easy to aim and shoot, even in rapid-fire situations. However, it has low damage, which means it may take multiple shots to take down an enemy, and its reload time is relatively slow.

The Uzi

The Uzi is a classic submachine gun with a high rate of fire and good recoil control. It's great for taking out enemies in close-quarters combat, and its compact size makes it easy to maneuver. However, its low damage and slow reload time may make it less effective in longer-range engagements.

The PP19

The PP19 is a Russian-made submachine gun with a high ammo capacity. Its good recoil control makes it easy to aim and shoot, even in rapid-fire situations. However, it has low damage, which means it may take multiple shots to take down an enemy, and its reload time is relatively slow.

Fennec

The Kriss Vector is a submachine gun with a high rate of fire and good recoil control. Its compact size makes it easy to maneuver in close-quarters combat, and its good accuracy makes it effective at longer ranges. However, its low damage and slow reload time may make it less effective in longer-range engagements.

PPSH-41

The PPSH-41 is a classic submachine gun with a high ammo capacity. Its good recoil control makes it easy to aim and shoot, even in rapid-fire situations. However, it has low damage, which means it may take multiple shots to take down an enemy, and its reload time is relatively slow.

A Tommy Gun

The Tommy Gun is a classic submachine gun with a high rate of fire and good recoil control. Its high damage makes it effective in close-quarters combat, but its slow reload time may make it less effective in longer-range engagements.

AK-74u

The AK-74u is a Russian-made submachine gun with a high damage output. Its good recoil control makes it easy to aim and shoot, even in rapid-fire situations. However, its low rate of fire and slow reload time may make it less effective in close-quarters combat.

Five Pro Tips For Using SMGs in Call Of Duty

#1: Use a Monolithic Suppressor for increased stealth and reduced recoil

Monolithic suppressors are perfect for SMGs in Warzone, as they reduce the weapon's noise, making it harder for enemies to spot you, and also decrease the weapon's recoil, making it easier to control.

This attachment is great for players who prefer a stealthy playstyle, as it allows them to get close to enemies without being spotted. It also makes it easier to control the weapon in intense firefights, allowing for more accurate shots.

#2: Opt for Extended Quickdraw for faster target acquisition

Extended Quickdraw allows you to aim down the sights of your SMG faster, which is crucial in close-range engagements.

This attachment will give you a significant advantage when engaging in quick-fire fights. It allows you to quickly acquire your target and fire before the enemy can react, giving you an edge in close-range battles.

#3: Use a Stippled Grip Tape for improved handling.

Stippled Grip Tape is an excellent attachment for SMGs as it improves the weapon's handling and allows for faster movement speeds while aiming. This attachment can differentiate between winning or losing in a close-range battle. It allows you to move and aim faster, making it easier to reposition yourself during a firefight and take advantage of cover.

#4: Use a Sleight of Hand perk to reload faster

Sleight of Hand is a perk that allows you to reload your SMG faster, which is crucial when you're in the middle of a firefight. This perk will give you a significant advantage when you are low on ammo and need to reload quickly. It makes the reloading process faster, allowing you to get back into the fight without losing too much time.

#5: Use a Lightweight perk for increased mobility.

Lightweight is a perk that allows you to move faster, making it easier to get to cover or reposition yourself during a firefight. This perk is perfect for SMGs, as they are often used in close-range engagements and need fast movement to be effective. It makes it easier to move around the map, giving you an edge in battles. With this perk, you can quickly move from cover to cover, flanking your enemies and catching them off guard.

The Best Maps In Warzone For SMGs

The best maps in Call of Duty: Warzone for using SMGs are those with tight spaces and close-quarters combat. However, to truly master an SMG, it's essential to choose the correct map. Each map in Warzone has its unique layout and chokepoints, which can affect how you play.

This article section will look at the best maps in Call of Duty: Warzone for using SMGs based on their layout and chokepoints. These maps offer the perfect environment for close-quarters combat, with tight spaces and cover ideal for SMGs' fast-paced gameplay. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, these maps will help you make the most of your SMG and dominate the battlefield.

Some examples of maps that are well-suited for SMGs are:

Shipment: This map is perfect for SMGs due to its small size and close-quarters combat. The map is set in a cargo shipyard, with tight corridors and small rooms ideal for fast-paced, close-range engagements. Rust: Similar to Shipment, Rust is a small map perfect for SMGs. The map is set in a scrapyard, with tight spaces and small buildings that make it easy to ambush enemies. Hackney Yard: This map is set in a London railway yard, with tight corridors and small buildings perfect for SMGs. The map has a lot of chokepoints and cover, making it ideal for players who like to play defensively. Verdansk: This is an extensive map, but it has many urban areas perfect for SMGs, with tight streets and buildings with multiple levels that offer plenty of opportunities for close-quarters combat. Takedown: This new map has been added to the game; it's set in a small city with tight streets and buildings that are perfect for SMGs. the map offers a lot of close-quarters combat opportunities, and it's perfect for players who prefer fast-paced gameplay.

It's worth noting that the choice of the map is also a matter of personal preference, and what might work for one player might not work for another.