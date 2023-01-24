DDJ-FLX4 Review: A Look Into Pioneer's Entry-Level and Rekordbox-Friendly Controller

We got our hands on the DDJ-FLX4 from Pioneer in hopes of discovering how this sleek and stylish 2-channel device measures up to the other entry-level DJ controllers on the market in 2023. Find out in this review.

With everyone wanting to be DJs these days, the rise of entry-level controllers has never been higher. And up until a few months ago, one industry-standard brand was seemed absent in the conversation. Save for their DDJ-REV, all of Pioneer's decks and controllers were priced out of the beginner market.

But with the additional of the DDJ-FLX4 to the consumer market in late 2022, Pioneer has firmly established their foothold on the beginner DJ market. We got our hands on one of the DDJ-FLX4 to see how it measures up against the entry-level controllers from companies such as Hercules and others.

Learn More About This DJ Controller While Supporting Our Small Team Of Writers Through Our Partnership With Sweetwater Here 👈

What Is The DJ DDJ-FLX4?

The DDJ-FLX4 is another of Pioneer's entry-level offers to the beginner DJ community, the second of these offerings following the DDJ-REV1 (but with a ton more features).

Staying authentic to Pioneer's iconic design and aesthetic, the DDJ-FLX4 is sleek and stylish and offers all of the functions beginners to intermediate-level DJs would need. It comes stock with two decks, an FX console, EQ, fader controls, Hot Cue pads, and more to provide complete control over your mix and track selections.

Additionally, its ability to integrate seamlessly with the world's most popular DJing software, Serato and Rekordbox, means that you are covered no matter how you store and organize your music. Better still, the DDJ-FLX4 can also work fluidly with PCs, Macs, iOS apps, and Andriod devices which makes accessing your library of music more accessible than ever.

What I Love Most About The DJ DDJ-FLX

After playing around with the DDJ-FLX4 for a few weeks in my home studio, I found a lot to like in such a compact and budget-friendly device. These two most obvious qualities aside, here is what I loved the most about this DJ controller.

It's Great For Beginners

The artistic side of DJing is all about feeling and intuition, and the most important qualities of the craft have nothing to do with the technical side of things. And yet most would-be DJs stop before they even get started because they struggle with fluid EQ work, beat matching, and BPM switches.

But the DDJ-FLX4 puts an end to all of that.

Powerful built-in software, like the DDJ-FLX4's Smart Fader, gives you a helping hand when manipulating and adjusting all of the most crucial technical parameters of the mix. When a beginner DJ doesn't need to put all of their focus into beatmatching, bass cuts, and tempo switches, they can devote their bandwidth to the creative side of track selection, bringing tracks in, and the energy of the room itself.

These are the things that are really what's essential to a DJ and their music, and the DDJ-FLX4 sets you up for success with ease.

It Looks (And Acts) Professional

It's a common problem in entry-level DJ setups, but budget controllers often don't look that "Cool." And I know that's incredibly subjective and that it shouldn't matter, but the last thing you want to do is show up to a gig at a new bar, restaurant, or house party and play on a controller with more lights and sounds than a Candyland gameboard.

The DDJ-FLX4 features a mat-black exterior with warm, ranging lighting on all popular parameters for easier visibility in darker settings. These lights look awesome, and the warm color selection perfectly matches the mat-black coloring.

It Comes With Serato

It's starting to be common practice for many consumer-level products to come stock with some software (or at least software trials) to help get new users started. And while there are many other entry level controllers that can give you access to Serato or other DJ libraries, it should be noted that the fact that the DDJ-FLX4 comes with Serato Lite and Rekordbox means that you can start using this thing right out of the box.

Pair this with a popular DJ pool from a service like BPM Supreme and you've got everything you need to start DJing your first gig.

What I Wasn't Crazy About

I've been DJing for six years or so on Pioneer's more premium, industry-standard gear. And having gotten used to that over the past half decade gave me some obvious hesitations when using a more entry-level product over the past few weeks.

I say this mostly as a way to prime the more entry-level and newer DJs to take some of these comments with a grain of salt, as I really do believe that this controller is one of the better ones on the market for newer users.

The Build Quality Isn't Ideal

The main gripe that I have against this controller is its build quality (or at least its perceived build quality). The DDJ-FLX is made from a lightweight plastic that looks amazing, but feels plasticky and brittle compared to Pioneer's other entry-level controller - The DDJ-REV1.

Some of the key features also feel a bit smaller than is necessary in a way that feels unintentional. The jog wheels and tempo bars are much smaller than what I am used to using, even when demoing other entry-level controllers.

At the end of the day, the size of these controls on the DDJ-FLX4 is minuscule and shouldn't hold back many users from purchasing the controller. But they are enough to warrant me mentioning them in the review.

Is The DDJ-FLX4 Worth It?

At the time of writing this review, the DDJ-FLX4 is at a price point of $299 which seems pretty standard for entry-level controllers of today which means it should be a serious contender for those looking to snag such a controller. Furthermore, the DDJ-FLX4 is a great controller for anyone looking to learn the art of DJing and would be a great recommendation for the many different music production and DJ schools that are popping up around the world.

The fact that it's made by Pioneer, the industry's go-to brand of CDJs at all the major clubs across the world, means that it will be easier to transition from practicing in your bedroom or at smaller gigs to the big leagues.

Specs On The DDJ-FLX

