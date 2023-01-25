DNMO Shares His Pesto Genovese Recipe Along With A Playlist To Jam Out To While You Make It

To celebrate his latest release on Monstercat Silk, we invited DNMO to share his latest favorite recipe for Pasta Alla Pesto Genovese and a playlist to listen to while you're making it.

2023 is already off to a scorching start for the breakout British producer who goes by the name of DNMO. And to kick things off properly, he's starting the year off by joining the Monstercat roster with a retro drum & Bass belter called 'Together.'

To help celebrate the release, DNMO excitedly volunteered to share his latest kitchen creation, a recipe for Pasta Alla Pesto Genovese, alongside a playlist of five killer tracks that, if you hit play just as you're firing up the oven, will complete by the time you're ready to eat.

We don't want this to be another long-winded recipe where you need to scroll for eight pages before you get to the goods... So let's dive in PRONTO!

Ingredients For DNMO's Pasta alla Pesto Genovese

5 cups fresh basil leaves 1/4 cup pine nuts 1 garlic clove finely chopped 3/4 cup parmesan cheese (freshly grated) 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil 2tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice Salt and pepper to taste

Optional pan-seared chicken breast:

2 chicken breasts 3tbps butter 2 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed 1 bunch each of rosemary and thyme ½ lb box of pasta (I prefer Trofie, Farfalle or Conchiglie)

Recipe For DNMO's Pasta alla Pesto Genovese

Bring a pan of water to a boil and prepare a large bowl filled with cold water + a few ice cubes. Blanch the basil in boiling water for 10-20 seconds and immediately transfer it into an ice bath to stop cooking. This kills off the decomposing enzymes, ensuring a very bright green pesto that won’t discolor. Remove the basil, ring out any excess water with a paper towel, and leave for a moment to dry. While the basil dries, heat the pine nuts in a nonstick pan over medium heat until golden brown and fragrant, about 4-5 minutes. Allow the pine nuts to cool, then pulse in a blender with the garlic and parmesan until nice and fine but don’t over-blitz. Add in basil and pulse again until incorporated, then stream in olive oil while the blender runs until smooth. At this point, taste the pesto and check for seasoning. I like to hit it with a good pinch of salt, some freshly cracked black pepper, and a touch of lemon juice to bring it to life. Bring to room temperature and season well with salt and pepper if making chicken breasts. Sear on high heat with a few tbps olive oil, around 4-5 mins per side, flipping once when some nice colour is achieved. Add butter, garlic and herbs to the pan and baste for a further 3 mins. Finish in oven preheated to 400°F/200°C for approx 5-8 mins until internal temp of 165°F, then allow to rest for 5 mins. Bring a pot of heavily salted water (you want it to taste like the ocean) to a boil, add in your pasta and cook via package instructions until al dente. Drain the pasta when cooked but reserve around a cup of the pasta water, the starch content in this water will help make a super creamy and emulsified sauce. Add in the pesto, pour in 1/4 the pasta water into the blender container and either pulse for a few seconds or shake with a lid on, this will wash off all the bits of pesto left in there and pour that in with the pasta. Toss or stir everything together, adding more pasta water for desired consistency and check for seasoning. Serve in a warm bowl and top with more parmesan.

Playlist For The Recipe

5 Records That Pair Well With The Dish and Will Collectively Play for the Length of the Recipe Time (20 Minutes)

Record 1: Jordan Stephens - Big Bad Mood (feat. Miraa May)

Kicking things off is a stunning track from Jordan Stephens & Miraa May, one of my favourite finds last year. The synths and swing on the drums are killer and Miraa’s angelic vocals get me every time.

Record 2: Disclosure - In My Arms

I mean seriously, have you ever heard a bad Disclosure song? The vibes on this one are outstanding. Perfect for preparing a beautiful fresh pesto.

Record 3: Koven & ShockOne - Collecting Thoughts

This banger from Koven & ShockOne is the tune to turn on the gas and start cooking! Big synths, chugging basslines, what’s more to love?!

Record 4: Delta Heavy & Jem Cooke - Heaven

Coming in hot (pun intended), an absolute face melter from Delta Heavy with stunning vocals from Jem Cooke. Fun fact I actually did a remix for both of those artists called ‘Take Me Home’.

Record 5: Fred Again.. - Danielle (smile on my face)

Okay, this is it. Pasta should be done any moment now, and it’s time to start plating this warm bowl of goodness. What better soundtrack to enjoy this with than the soothing sounds of Fred Again..? We’re slowing down to finish this meal and enjoy our hard work! If this doesn’t put a smile on your face I don’t know what will. (ok I’m done with the puns)

