Drop + Etymotiv ERX Review: Stainless Steel In-Ear Monitors For Everyday Listening

We were sent a set of Drop + Etymotiv ERX in-ear monitors to review and discovered that their durable build and flat response made them perfect for some people (...but might not be for everyone). Find out why in this headphone review.

With more people consuming music and podcasts on the go than ever before, a rising subculture of headphones and in-ear listening devices has emerged. And while the cultural zeitgeist assumes that anything other than AirPods will only be poor parodies, the truth couldn't be further from the case.

Drop and Etymotic's collaborative project, the ERX In-Ear Monitors, is one such headphone that seeks to redefine the mobile listening experience.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We were sent a pair of these in-ear monitors to check out and see how they perform against many of its other competitors on the market. So let's dive into our comprehensive review of the Drop + Etymotic ERX In-Ear Monitors.

Learn More Here

What Are The Etymotiv ERXs?

With the release of the ERXs, both companies wanted to do something that might seem obvious but is rarely taken into consideration by many of the other big-box headphone manufacturers; they took the advice of the community and consumers and implemented it into these innovative headphones.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

They took what started as an expressive and single-balanced armature of one of their previous interactions (the ER4XR). They combined it with the sleek design and deep-ear insertion technology that came signature with another of their products (the EVO). What resulted was a traveling-friendly in-ear monitor that sits comfortably between the two previous models but whose sound is significantly improved.

What I Love About The Drop + Etymotiv ERXs

After using these headphones for a few weeks and having the opportunity to listen to everything from bass-heavy dance music to soft-spoken podcasts in various listening environments, I came to love a handful of features about these headphones. And while there are dozens of minor things that caught my attention while wearing these, a couple of features stood out from the rest.

Here are my favorite features of the ERXs that stood out to me.

The EQ Curve

The EQ curve of these headphones is pretty flat and rounded, with a slight boost in the mids and upper mids to help bring added clarity to vocals and lead instruments. And while they don't have a massive bass-boosting shelf like many more modern and notorious brands of headphones, they are transparent and predictable, which is something I know many music lovers and on-the-go audiophiles look for.

The overall impression gave a crystal-clear representation of the sound whose high frequencies border on the warmer side (instead of overly bright and brittle like many of its competitors seeking a similar EQ curve).

The Design

Right out of the box, you can tell that these things are well-built with a fantastic design (almost to a fault, but we'll get to that here shortly). The ERXs are built with stainless steel instead of the conventional aluminum from its predecessor, which feels as good in your hands as in your ear.

It also ships proprietary tips to find which works best for your ear to help the in-ear monitors fit most snuggly when you're listening. The downside is that they are proprietary, meaning you can't buy generic tips or mold your own. This is far from a deal breaker since the handful included in the box is more than enough for most users and consumers.

It's Better Than Its Predecessors

Taking the best elements and features from their previous products and trimming all the rest of the fat, the Drop + Etymotiv ERXs offers quality at a justifiable, if not better than reasonable, price point. When it comes to many other upper-mid-tier headphones, I have found that you are often caught between high-end audiophile headphones and second-rate in-ear monitors that charge you more for their brand than for the hardware itself.

But the Drop + Etymotiv ERXs gives you a clear and accurate listening system with a durable design that makes sense for its $249 price. Add the fact that they often host discounts and coupons, and you've got yourself a better deal than most of its competitors.

What I Wasn't Crazy About

There were, of course, a couple of things that gave me pause, which I should note here in this review. While neither of these issues was a deal breaker for me, I would be doing everyone a disservice by not mentioning them here!

Heavy Ear Shells

The stainless steel design of the ear shells added next-level durability but at the cost of a rather weighty product. Will you develop neck pain after wearing these all day? Probably not, but they feel almost overly solid in your ears, which might not be the best thing for everyone.

Using them at the gym for weight training and hiking in the woods at a steady pace, I experienced no issues. But the weight was noticeable when jostled during a run and more intensive activities.

It Might Not Be For Everyone

It is so commonplace now for headphones and in-ear monitors to come with heavily affected audio and EQ curves that many average consumers assume it's the norm. And if you are somebody looking for heavy bass bosts and top-shelf sheen on your music for a more modern-sounding and affected listening experience, the flat representation of the sound might not be for you.

But if you want clear audio with a lightly punchy upper midrange, these headphones are an easy recommendation.

Etymotiv ERXs' Specs

Drop + Etymotic

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 16KHz

Transducers: Single high-performance balanced armature per channel

Nominal Impedance: 45 Ohms @ 1kHz

Sensitivity: 98 dB SPL for a 0.1Vrms input into IEC60318-4 ear simulator @1KHz

Maximum Output: 120dB SPL

Cable: 4 ft length, user-replaceable, with Estron T2 connectors

What Comes In The Box