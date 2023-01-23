EDINBURGH PRODUCER J-WAX DROPS NEW EP “1997” WITH ATMOSPHERIC, EUPHORIC SOUNDS

Edinburgh-based producer J Wax released his EP, "1997," on Headroom records last week and it's one of our favorite tunes of the month.

The EP explores more euphoric and atmospheric sounds that still pack a punch on the club sound system. Each track boasts a unique sound, identity, and vibe, making for a varied and engaging listen.

J Wax, a DJ, producer, and label boss, has gained quick recognition for his music, including his recent release on Future Classic, mixes for BBC Radio Scotland, and his residency on Keakie. Known for his dynamic sets that range from techno to electro and everything in between, J Wax is sure to please electronic music fans with the release of "1997."

"I'm really excited to share my new EP with the world... I wanted to explore more euphoric and atmospheric sounds that still pack a punch in the club. Each track has its own unique sound and vibe, but they all flow seamlessly together to create a cohesive listening experience. I can't wait for fans to hear it!" - J Wax

In addition to his solo work, J Wax is a member of the Edinburgh-based party and record label Palidrone, bringing an eclectic mix of electronic acts to the Scottish capital. Don't miss out on J Wax's latest offering, "1997".