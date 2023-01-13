Entel Releases One Hour DJ Set from the Historic Leveque Tower in Columbus, Ohio

Coming Off a massive 2022 that featured his debut album ‘Melodies In Harmony’ on Grum's Deep State Recordings, as well as international performances in Toronto, Canada, and London, UK, Entel returns to his home city for a one-hour DJ set atop the historic Leveque Tower. This mix features 13 original productions from Entel, with seven premiered for the first time.

“As a kid I grew up looking at the Leveque Tower in awe every time I came into the city. It had so much wonder in it, from the architecture to the rich history dating back almost 100 years. I always dreamed about getting to see what the top looked like, and it's surreal that music brought me there in my adult life. My grandfather also worked in the tower when he moved my dad's family here in the 70s. I was never able to meet him, so being able to play a set in the place that he worked truly was a special moment for me.



A massive thank you to Robert and the Leveque Tower Top for allowing me to do this. I hope the music compliments the beauty this building and our city have to offer." - Entel