HERCULES LAUNCHES THE SERATO-COMPATIBLE DJCONTROL INPULSE 300 MK2

Buoyed by the success of its DJControl Inpulse range, Hercules is proud to be teaming up with Serato to launch a new version of its best-selling DJControl Inpulse 300 controller: DJControl Inpulse 300 MK2.

Following the worldwide success of DJControl Inpulse 300, Serato will be arriving on the new version of the controller to offer a solution for learning how to mix — specially designed for beginners.

Announced at the NAMM SHOW, Hercules will officially launch DJControl Inpulse 300 MK2 this Wednesday, January 4, 2023, with worldwide commercial availability set for Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Great new features

With the main feature being the integration of the Serato DJ Lite software, Hercules’ teams have wholly reworked the product’s overall design, with significant upgrades made to specific features.

Improved jog wheels: better rotation and enlarged detection zone for an enhanced scratching feel.

More comfortable to use than ever: improved rubber pads with minimal numbering markings for an even brighter backlighting area and enhanced visibility.

Premium look: the controller is more readable and comfortable, allowing users to mix under the best conditions. Light guides are built directly into the controller to help users learn the proper moves and manually sync and cue up tracks:

Tempo faders: LED arrows are located alongside each tempo fader, allowing users to adjust tracks’ BPM manually easily.

Beat Align guides: LED arrows are located underneath each jog wheel, to guide users through lining up tracks with one another and making sure that their transitions are perfectly synced.

Hercules is announcing the launch, along with the opening up of preorders, this Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The product will be commercially available as of Tuesday, January 31, 2023:

In Europe, at a suggested retail price of €199.99 / £179.99 .

. In the United States, at a suggested retail price of $199.99 .

. DJControl Inpulse 300 MK2 will also be available in South America, the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East.