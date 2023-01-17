Herschel Supply Partners with Sperry to Launch Second Collection

Herschel collaborates with the legendary shoe company, Sperry, to bring a weather-friendly and ultra-durable line of shoes that are perfect for any weather.

The Sperry for Herschel Supply Collection merges the two heritage brands’ iconic styles to create the A/O 3-Eye Lug Boat Shoe ($130) and the A/O 3-Eye Chukka Boot ($160) — inspired by Sperry’s Authentic Original Boat Shoe and reimagined with Herschel Supply design detailing!

The shoes come in both high-top and low-top models and are made of durable material that holds up against the rigors of the trail, hitting the pavement in the city or a simple walk in the park.

The shoes will be available in unisex sizing, in brown and black weatherproof leather, and feature a webbing heel pull inspired by Herschel’s classic backpacks. Both styles are detailed with a SeaCycled™ wool blend liner made with recycled materials, a rubber outsole featuring Sperry’s signature nonslip Razor-Cut Wave-Siping™, rust-proof eyelets, and EVA cushioning for all-day comfort.

The collection will be available at herschel.com, sperry.com, and through select partners.