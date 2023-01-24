HyperX is dropping limited edition custom accessories starting January 26th, 2023
HyperX has just announced the launch of their HX3D campaign which will be offering monthly limited-run drops of various custom created accessories for their line of HyperX gaming peripherals.
If you're an avid HyperX user, you already know about their high end quality products that are available with customizable RGB features. HX3D now gives you the chance to further customize your existing gear with extremely limited accessories that not only give your keyboard, headphones or mic a makeover but also add a some creatively cool looks to an otherwise standardized set up.
Kicking off the HX3D launch is the adorably cute Cozy Cat Coco keycap featuring a chonky kawaii kitty wrapped in a winter scarf and topped with matching beanie.
Coco will be an extremely limited run keycap launching on January 26th, 2023 at 9:00 am EST for $19.99 exclusively on HyperX's website. This drop will only last for 48 hours or when they sell out, whichever comes first. Once they sell out they are gone forever so remember, you snooze you lose.
All of the to-be-released HX3D limited edition keycaps will be compatible with HyperX's line of keyboards and will also work on some keycap swappable gaming mechanical keyboards from other manufacturers. Cozy Cat Coco is a solid keycap and does not have RGB shine through features.
In a world where personal customization is crucial in making your gaming setup your own, HX3D promises to add more spice to your equipment with monthly drops of new keycaps and more.
My only wish is that the HyperX branding on upcoming HX3D accessories will be smaller and more covert versus in your face.
Outside of HX3D, HyperX also offers various collaborations with franchises like Naruto Shippuden and more. For more information on what's available now click here.