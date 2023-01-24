Skip to main content
HyperX is dropping limited edition custom accessories starting January 26th, 2023

HyperX is dropping limited edition custom accessories starting January 26th, 2023

Are customizable RGB lights not enough when it comes to customizing your gaming keyboard, headphones or microphones? HyperX has your back with HX3D limited-run custom accessories to breathe new life into your HyperX gear!
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

courtesy of HyperX

Are customizable RGB lights not enough when it comes to customizing your gaming keyboard, headphones or microphones? HyperX has your back with HX3D limited-run custom accessories to breathe new life into your HyperX gear!

HyperX - HX3D - Cozy Cat Coco - keycap - landing page

HyperX has just announced the launch of their HX3D campaign which will be offering monthly limited-run drops of various custom created accessories for their line of HyperX gaming peripherals.

If you're an avid HyperX user, you already know about their high end quality products that are available with customizable RGB features. HX3D now gives you the chance to further customize your existing gear with extremely limited accessories that not only give your keyboard, headphones or mic a makeover but also add a some creatively cool looks to an otherwise standardized set up.

Don't let this kitty keycap escape your grasp. Once they're sold out, they're gone forever.

Don't let this kitty keycap escape your grasp. Once they're sold out, they're gone forever.

Kicking off the HX3D launch is the adorably cute Cozy Cat Coco keycap featuring a chonky kawaii kitty wrapped in a winter scarf and topped with matching beanie. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

HyperX - Cozy Cat Coco - keycap - twins
5
Gallery
5 Images

Coco will be an extremely limited run keycap launching on January 26th, 2023 at 9:00 am EST for $19.99 exclusively on HyperX's website. This drop will only last for 48 hours or when they sell out, whichever comes first. Once they sell out they are gone forever so remember, you snooze you lose.

HyperX - Cozy Cat Coco - keycap - back
HyperX - Cozy Cat Coco - keycap - front
HyperX - Cozy Cat Coco - keycap - upper left
5
Gallery
5 Images

All of the to-be-released HX3D limited edition keycaps will be compatible with HyperX's line of keyboards and will also work on some keycap swappable gaming mechanical keyboards from other manufacturers. Cozy Cat Coco is a solid keycap and does not have RGB shine through features.

Stay tuned for monthly HX3D new limited-run keycap releases!

Stay tuned for monthly HX3D new limited-run keycap releases!

In a world where personal customization is crucial in making your gaming setup your own, HX3D promises to add more spice to your equipment with monthly drops of new keycaps and more. 

My only wish is that the HyperX branding on upcoming HX3D accessories will be smaller and more covert versus in your face.

available now for all the Naruto fans!

available now for all the Naruto fans!

Outside of HX3D, HyperX also offers various collaborations with franchises like Naruto Shippuden and more. For more information on what's available now click here.

Related Content

HyperX Touch_Grass-keycaps-AprilFools-2
Gaming

FROM RAVER TO GAMER: HYPERX has just Dropped “Touch Grass” Gaming Peripherals

By Rich Kim
courtesy of Maximilian Rojas
Gaming

From Raver to Gamer: 2022 Holiday Gaming & Streaming Gear Guide

By Rich Kim
Gaming, streaming and podcasting...
Gaming

From Raver to Gamer: 2021 Holiday Gear Guide

By Rich Kim