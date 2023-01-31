IMAGINANDO'S MOST POWERFUL STRENGTH: FORWARD-THINKING SYNTHS AND TOOLS FOR MUSIC PRODUCTION

On a mission to innovate rather than imitate, Imaginando has built a solid reputation for releasing products that excite musicians and producers, offering new ways to maximize creativity.

If you haven't yet heard of Imaginando, the cross-platform developer of music production and audiovisual creative tools for both desktop and mobile, here are 5 reasons you need to check them out, with a look at their top 5 innovative music and visualizer tools; get ready to take your creative and music production skills to the next level.

In just eight years Imaginando has attracted a large community of supportive fans, by releasing quality products and delivering great customer service. The sheer amount of 5-star reviews across all products is a strong indicator of their active engagement to produce and continually update their products with new features.

VS - Visual Synthesizer

Their most recent product VS - Visual Synthesizer is making the world of creative music visualization accessible to everyone, even bringing it inside your DAW, allowing you to make truly customizable audio and MIDI reactive visuals right inside the beating heart of your music production environment.

Check out this trailer for the recently released add-on pack of presets from Perplex On. 'Retina Refill' Preset Pack by Perplex On for VS - Visual Synthesizer

It's quick and simple to get going, and there’s a helpful YouTube playlist covering loads of popular DAWs, just like this one on how to set up VS - Visual Synthesizer with Ableton Live.

DRC - Polyphonic Synthesizer

If you’re looking for the authentic sound of classic analogue synthesis, we’ll make this simple; you need DRC in your life. As the tagline says “Hearing is believing” and that is something that stands for itself, as evidenced by the feedback from its passionate community of users who are enthused about its authenticity. In terms of attention to detail, this is obsessive analogue emulation at its very best.

The result is a sound that is so deep, rich and full of warmth that you could easily believe it to be from genuine analogue hardware, whether you are running it on Windows, Mac, iOS or Android - it's the exact same synthesis engine across them all.

And oh boy is it versatile. The range of different sounds DRC can produce is something Imaginando showcase spectacularly with their massive YouTube playlist of DRC sound design tutorials - 180 videos and counting!

FRMS - Granular Synthesizer

Moving from the classic to the futuristic, FRMS (pronounced “frames”) is a hybrid granular and FM synthesis beast, capable of producing epic granular textures, but with layers of limitless possibilities thanks to the fusion of granular, subtractive, and FM synthesis.

The ability to stack up to 4 granular or oscillator layers with FM interaction and massive modulation potential means that you can create insanely complex and evolving soundscapes - a sound designer’s dream. With such a rich sonic palette, the additional add-on soundbanks of presets offer a wonderful sense of this synth's impressive range You can even check out the sounds via Imaginando’s Soundcloud page full of examples of the patches. Speaking of examples, their excellent FRMS From Scratch series explores the world around us in a magnificent sound design masterclass using the everyday objects surrounding us.

LK - Ableton Live & Midi Controller

LK is such a feature-packed product you could say that it is like the swiss army knife of mobile electronic music production tools. Born a dedicated Ableton Live controller, it has grown into so much more and even brought the Launchpad lifestyle of MIDI clip creation, editing, and live performance to an excited and eager iOS crowd.

Enhance your Ableton workflow with LK

As an Ableton integrated controller, LK extends your creative reach by giving you the power of touch to interact with Live. Split into six separate modules, you can take full advantage of your mobile device screen to control Ableton effectively. Imagine having a launchpad on your iPhone, iPad, Android tablet, or phone - convenient, right?

Make LK a central part of your iOS music production

Away from Ableton, LK has incredible MIDI sequencing capabilities of its own and is rapidly becoming a staple amongst the AUM and DRAMBO crowd of iOS producers, as both in standalone app form and because LK is also available as an AUv3 plugin. Anyone that hangs out on the audiobus forum will know how dedicated Imaginando is in this area!

LK is not restricted to the software realm; of course, it supports full integration with a whole heap of popular hardware controllers like the Launchpad, APC, and nanoKONTROL series. This massively opens up the world of iOS music production intuitively and productively. You can, of course, also connect any MIDI controller you desire

Conclusion

If the above range of products is anything to go by, the future of Imaginando is certainly bright. This modest-sized team of music and tech lovers is so passionate about what they do, it shines through every aspect of the Imaginando brand. Make sure you check them out - you can try out their products free of charge, so why wouldn’t you?! Imaginando are the ones to watch for 2023 and beyond.