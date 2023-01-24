KSHMR Teams Up With W.A. Productions To Present A Next-Level Reverb Plugin

This new reverb plugin hosts a wealth of intuitive features, including a visual display, volume manager, and more to help dial in the perfect reverb quickly and easily.

This exclusive artist collaboration is a modern and transformative unit with many possibilities to shape and sculpt the perfect reverb sound. KSHMR Reverb features state-of-the-art algorithms, a user-friendly interface, unique ducking, gating, and special FX. This plugin is the perfect addition to any producer's toolkit, sporting a wide range of customizable settings and high-quality reverb presets.

KSHMR knows what sounds great and keeps things simple with intuitive controls that output professional-grade audio with just a few clicks. Achieving a stadium-ready yet controlled reverb sound has never been so easy!



About KSHMR

KSHMR is a world-renowned DJ and producer who has taken the electronic music scene by storm. Originally from Berkeley, California, he began his career as a member of the group The Cataracs, producing hit after hit, before launching his solo career in 2014. KSHMR quickly became one of the most sought-after names in electronic music.

His unique blend of EDM and world music influences has earned him a devoted following and numerous accolades, including several DJ awards. From chart-topping tracks, to the worldwide festival circuit, to launching his own record label, KSHMR knows the dance music industry inside out. More recently, he has released plugins for fellow producers to sculpt their sound with his signature processing chains.

Primary Features Of The KSHMR Reverb

Unique Controls

In addition to the “standard” reverb controls that you know and love, KSMR Reverb hosts several panels of special features; Volume Manager, Tone Manager and Special FX. These functions help to shape your reverb tail in unique ways. This enables your original signal to hit hard, then have the reverb surgically shaped to give a controlled feel of silky ambience (or far more powerful effects if you prefer).

Volume Manager

With ducking, fade-in and gating controls, the Volume Manager is the easiest way to sculpt the tail of your reverb. Set a Ducking Threshold level and the reverb signal will be lowered every time the original signal volume exceeds the threshold. Then set fade-in time for a smooth tail fade. The Gate control silences your reverb completely when it falls below the level of the Gate Threshold, taming pesky tails that run rampant over your audio.

Tone Manager

Audio with frequent chord changes and long reverb tails can be challenging to work with. Tone Manager assists by eliminating harsh attacks from the reverb signal, enhancing its tonality. Tonal Reset is another invaluable tool, restarting the reverb every time a new transient is detected; making chords that bleed into one another a thing of the past.

Special FX

Reverse mode continually ramps up the volume of the reverb tail until a new transient is detected. You can also dial in an additional harmony Octave to thicken the timbre. This processing sounds awesome on synths and vocals.

Beyond Regular Reverb

You know how the standard controls of a reverb work, right? KSHMR Reverb includes all the controls you’re already familiar with (and much more too). Set the size and presence with parameters for Diffusion, Width, Length and Size. Modulation controls bring a whole new character to the signal, introducing subtle changes to the processing. DeEsser is a useful control; a dial for removing unwanted fizz from the reverb tail.

Six-Node EQ

With 6 fully-customizable nodes, and 5 shapes, you can easily fine-tune the frequencies of your reverb tail to achieve the desired sound. Whether you want a smooth and natural decay or a more upfront pronounced feel, it’s easy to tailor-make reverb tails to suit every application.

Visual Feedback

KSHMR Reverb is built on vector graphics with a resizable interface. The live visuals of the Threshold and EQ displays show exactly what’s happening to the signal as it travels through the plugin stages in real time. This allows for accurate monitoring, EQ and Threshold settings at every chain step.

Presets

With many included presets, finding an ideal starting point for your reverb exploits is easy. Named and categorized, these preset can be applied to different audio and include every kind of reverb. from subtle shaping to ethereal spaces and hard-gated slapbacks.

W. A. Production are real-life producers making creative plugins to help you achieve studio quality processing quickly and easily. Enjoy!

Features

Artist curated plugin from KSHMR

Creative reverb with special FX

Auto-ducking & auto-gating for taming reverb tails

Inspiring tonal, reverse & octave settings

Standard parameters for everyday use

Resizable interface

Responsive & CPU friendly

Categorized factory presets

Full PDF Manual & Tutorial video

System Requirement

Windows 8 or higher (32 / 64 bit)

Mac OSX 10.15 and later

AAX - ProTools 11 or higher