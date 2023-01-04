LA-320 V2 Review: Lauten Audio's Upgraded Tube Microphone Is A Workhorse In The Studio

We tested out the newest version of Lauten Audio's LA-320 microphone. Find out if it's the perfect affordable microphone for your home studio setup in this latest review.

As a smaller and independent musician working in the world of pro audio for the last ten years or so, I am constantly on the lookout for that fresh new piece of gear to add to my arsenal and potentially replace the current gear that I'm using. And while shiny new synths and plug-ins are constantly coming in and out of my workflow, it always seems that quality microphones are so much harder to find.

Because microphones are a completely different monster than almost any other piece of studio gear, and it can be incredibly hard to find just the right one for the multitude of different things you need a mic to do.

So when Lauten Audio contacted me to test out the newest iteration of their iconic line of microphones, I jumped at the chance. And after using this microphone extensively in my small home studio on everything from podcast vocals to tracking guitar, I found a lot of amazing things to say about this mic (along with something that gave me some hesitation). So let's dive into the full review of the LA-320 microphone.

What Is The New LA-320?

Lauten Audio family-owned boutique company that has built its reputation on a series of industry-leading microphones that have captured the hearts of engineers and the ears of music lovers for many years now. The Black Series iteration of their ever-popular Black Series mics features an aesthetic upgrade and enhanced internals that take the look and feel of the microphone line to an entirely new level.

The new design features an engraved head-basket, a completely redesigned open-face shock mount for improved isolation, and a far more memorable unboxing experience. All in all, the new and improved line of microphones, which includes the critically acclaimed LA-120, LA-220, and LA-320 are Lauten Audio's answer to the fast-paced and evolving market of the professional-grade consumer market of recording gear and equipment.

So let's dive into the details of the LA-320...

My Favorite Features Of The LA-320

I've had the opportunity to use this mic extensively in my home studio over the past month and discovered a ton of features that I was completely blown away by. Taking this review from the angle of a small studio owner and music producer, the LA-320 fit well into my setup, sound, and budget.

Here are the few features that stood out to me that convinced me this mic was one of the best pieces of recording gear to drop over the past year or so.

It's A Tube Microphone

I've been a fan of tube mics since my earliest days at my first studio internship. Tube mics always have a nice, warm, present, and close sound that captures the nuances of a wide swath of instruments and aren't designed for one single specific function or need. The LA-320 is no exception, and it has a pleasing and rich sound when used on vocals, guitars, and everything in between.

But that's not all.

The twin-tone nature of this tube mic means that you can toggle between two different modes that this mic allows for. The first of these modes allows for a more vintage vibe in your recordings that prioritizes warmth and body in the sound over the precision and crystal clarity of more modern mics. The second option does the exact opposite, allowing for that more modern precision and razor-like clarity of more modern recordings.

On top of it all, most tube mics help to curb the dynamics of an incoming signal, leading to a tighter and lightly compressed sound without the need for expensive outboard compressors or limiters.

It's A Workhorse Mic

EQ curve on the LA-320 - Dotted lines refer to the High & Low Cut Filters

As mentioned above, this mic sounds good on almost any instrument that I threw at it but it's an important enough topic that it deserves its own section here in the description. After working in pro audio for the better part of a decade now, the most important quality a piece of gear can have in the studio is to be multi-functional; most of us bedroom producers simply don't have the space or money to have a fleet of top-tier microphones for us to reach for.

The Lauten-320 is a workhorse mic that almost any modern producer that can get amazing sounds. Whether you're tracking guitar, recording vocals, or chatting on a podcast, this one mic does it all with ease and clarity. This can be attributed in large part to the signature EQ curve that is coupled with the twin-tube design of the mic.

It's Got Everything You Need

Lauten Audio has included everything you need to use this mic right in the box, including a shock mount for improved isolation, a filter box, cables, and more.

What's most impressive is the included lowpass and highpass filters which are included in the box. The biggest foible of many modern-day, affordable recording gear is that they streamline the design of the product by offering overly-pristine clarity that is almost too "Hi-Fi." The LA-320 and its lowpass filter sidestep this issue with its selectable filtering, giving you colorful and musical signals that record directly into your audio interface.

When used in combination with the analog compression and coloration on my Volt 476P, I was able to get a nice, rounded, and warm signal of signal chains far more expensive than my approachable setup.

What I Wasn't Crazy About

I loved this mic and it quickly became my go-to workhorse mic in the studio. That being said, it's almost impossible to find a piece of gear that is complete without faults and all the while I was experimenting with this microphone, I couldn't shake a single notion from my mind.

It's Price

At the time of writing this review, the LA-320 V2 MSPRs are on the street for just under $700. For a microphone that whose assumption is that it's a working-musicians microphone, that's a steep price to pay. After digging around on the internet and reading some other users' reviews on Amazon and Sweetwater, most of the people who purchased this mic deem themselves as casual musicians and professional artists working in smaller rooms which further confirms my assumption.

That's a fair amount of change to fork out for a microphone. And while I almost instantly fell in love with the device enough for my own budget to warrant the microphone, I could see $700 as a massive deterrent for many other artists.

Should You Get The LA-320?

After using this microphone extensively in my own studio setup for the past month, I quickly fell in love with its look and sound. The upgraded head basket added a new level and sleekness to the incredible sonics of this mic and I was soon reaching for this mic in more situations than my previous go-to (The BlueBird).

Sure, this mic might cost a chunk of change more than many other upper-mid-tier condenser mics on the market, but the versatility and range of tones that you get with this microphone allow for it to be the last mic you may ever buy. So if you have the budget and room in your studio for this fantastic studio tool, I can't recommend the LA-320 enough. Thank you again Lauten Audio for sending me the LA-320 and giving me a chance to test out this amazing mic in the studio on some of my favorite instruments.

