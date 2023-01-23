Skip to main content

Lights Out Premiere: Annike Wolfe - Things Got Icky [Synthetik Sounds]

LA-icon Annika Wolfe kicks the year off with blistering electro-fueled techno
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Annika Wolfe - Suadade EP [Synthetik Sounds]

Track: Things Got Icky
Artist: Annika Wolfe
Label: Synthetik Sounds
Format: Digital
Release Date: 1-27-23

Annika Wolfe

Following its 2022 debut with two EPs, Synthetik Sounds returns in the new year with an explosive new offering from Los Angeles-area stalwart Annika Wolfe in the form of their Saudade EP.

The EP opens things up with “Things Got Icky,” which sees Annika unleash a barrage of carefully constructed broken beats that pick up the tempo and turn into a real dance-floor stomper. This is electro-meets-techno at its finest, celebrating the sound Annika is being recognized for throughout North America and beyond.

Grab here.

