Lights Out Premiere: Annike Wolfe - Things Got Icky [Synthetik Sounds]
LA-icon Annika Wolfe kicks the year off with blistering electro-fueled techno
Track: Things Got Icky
Artist: Annika Wolfe
Label: Synthetik Sounds
Format: Digital
Release Date: 1-27-23
Following its 2022 debut with two EPs, Synthetik Sounds returns in the new year with an explosive new offering from Los Angeles-area stalwart Annika Wolfe in the form of their Saudade EP.
Scroll to Continue
The EP opens things up with “Things Got Icky,” which sees Annika unleash a barrage of carefully constructed broken beats that pick up the tempo and turn into a real dance-floor stomper. This is electro-meets-techno at its finest, celebrating the sound Annika is being recognized for throughout North America and beyond.
Grab here.