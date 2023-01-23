Magnetic's Artist Of The Week: KOLIDESCOPES

On this week's edition of Magnetic's Favorite Artist of the Week, we invited KOLIDESCOPES on to share their favorite selections to celebrate their latest single. Follow the playlist for fresh curations from the industry's rising talent at the start of every week.

White Lies leads with Johnny’s distinctive vocals which blend seamlessly into a deep and melodic cut created for the dance floor. With an infectious and original vocal melody playing throughout the duo’s incredible production, White Lies is the next entry in KOLIDESCOPES’ already glistening discography.

Producing their own unique style of electronic music, KOLIDESCOPES swiftly caught the attention of the industry and built a dedicated global fanbase.

“Our mission is for us to write meaningful songs that people can dance to. Its music for day and night- time. Everything we write comes from an organic place. It’s dance music we’re writing, but it isn’t put- your-hands-in-the-air-and-go-fucking-mad EDM dance music. We want to put our soul into what we’re doing.” – KOLIDESCOPES

Magnetic's Artist Of The Week Playlist: KOLIDESCOPES

Head over to Spotify and follow our Artist of the Week playlist to snag a fresh selection of new tunes from rising talent in the dance music industry. Updated weekly each Monday, the playlist will feature a wide range of genres that are making an impact on the lives and careers of some of our favorite artists.

Artist Of The Week Tracklist

Johnny Courtidis and Dan Dare, KOLIDESCOPES, teamed up to submit their favorite 15 tracks of the week. Below is a short and sweet breakdown of all of the songs included in the playlist and why they captured the attention of the dup enough to include them in the playlist.

OXIA - Domino

This is an absolute belter. The first time I heard this was in Fabric in London in a tiny room and ever since I've heard it all over Europe, definitely my go-to record to amp up! - John

OVERWORK - Moments ft. Black Atlass

I'm really into this record for its melodies and production. Really love the grit of the sounds and the drop that gets me everytime, my song before bed. - John

Chez Moon - Midnight Love (Larse Full Moon Remix)

From one of my old projects back in Australia, I heard this randomly in London at a rooftop bar and it reminded me how fun this was to write and how good the remix from Larse was! - John

Bob Moses - The Blame (Helsoot Remix)

I LOVE the original but then I heard the remix, this one is really well done with sound selection with the synth melody structures that keeps you loving that 16-bar loop, getting you lost in it! - John

Crazy P - There's A Better Place

A sample from one of my favourite childhood movies Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, I have always been a Crazy P fan, but this one just gets me absolutely grooving and dancing by myself. - John

DJ Disciple - Revolution (Demarkus Lewis Remix)

Love the gospel vibes on this record, makes me want to go to church and listen to house while the priest lets off synth solos! - John

HUGEL, Westend - Aguila ft. Cumbiafrica

I'm an absolute latin house fanatic and this one gets me going. It's my guilty pleasure writing latin house and this one just bangs! - John

Novel - A Sickness

I got a lot of time for this pretty unknown song. I really love the fact the guy does all this recording in his lounge room. I listen to this always on planes travelling! - John

Deadmau5 - Strobe

'I love the 'journey' feeling the plucks give me, I could play this track looking out of any window and it makes it epic. Timeless dance song' - Dan

Rema - Come Down

'As soon as I hear the guitar and start of the melody it gets me dancing, such a cool vocal and melody choice from Rema'

Gabrielle Aplin - Skylight

'Really love the vocals on this one, melodys are really good. A song for any occasion really' - Dan

DJ Tarico - Yaba Buluku

'I've been listening to Amapiano for a few years now but it only recently rose from the underground, this is a standout banger for me' - Dan

Discopolis 2.0 - MEDUZA REMIX

'This remix really slaps, from start to finish it's a great journey. The melody on the original Discopolis is perfect for a remix' - Dan

Foals - Black Bull

'If I want to get pumped for the day or for an event, I play this track. The guitar and vocal is a throwback' - Dan

AIR - La femme d'argent

'A song for any part of the day, love the instrumentation on this one. The sound selection is perfect' - Dan

Clean Cut Kid - Numb

'This band are sleeping giants, great songwriting and amazing production that they do all by themselves, can play there albums back to front but this is my favourite song of theres' - Dan