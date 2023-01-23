MAZAA and Yami launch powerhouse dubstep track “Twister”

Enter the melodic bass world of MAZAA and Yami through their recent release, Twister. This emotional song, driven by the strong vocals of Kate Foster, checks all of our boxes.

The song opens up with heartfelt melodies, paired with a fulfilling sustained bass that perfectly envelops Kate’s voice as she takes on a ‘Twister’.

The powerhouse combination of MAZAA, Yami, and Kate Foster seamlessly bridge together what at one point was thought to be impossible, “dubs” and “feels”. However, this dynamic trio has not only proven that wrong but that this combination is a true harmonious work of art and is thriving today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As the song progresses, the energy also evolves all the way through the beginning eventually building up & transitioning into a powerful drop. The punchy drums, paired with gritty saws and leads give this track the identifiable melodic bass/melodic dubstep DNA that so many are familiar with. As Kate’s beautiful vocals carry us throughout the first drop into the transition afterward, the listeners are immediately met with a second build-up with a more ominous atmosphere than earlier on in the song; it’s safe to say we know something heavy is coming, and we are right.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After the heavy drop that our editors couldn’t resist head-banging to, the listener is then met with a bit of relief as we venture into the next section of the song; back to melodic. Kate does an exceptional job carrying through these melodic sections as her voice brings so much character and life into the track, and fills out the space incredibly well.

Yami Bio: Yami is a music producer based out of Seattle, Washington. Inspired by a wide range of electronic artists from Subtronics to Seven Lions, he aims to make music that can inspire others and make audiences feel the same things he does when listening to his favorite music. He is currently supported by LGCY, an Asian American music collective supporting the creative arts.

MAZAA Bio: MAZAA, or Joshua Maza is a Chinese-Filipino music producer and DJ from Seattle, Washington. He mainly produces and DJs melodic bass genres ranging from melodic dubstep to trap and wave music. He's also in a local music collective called "LGCY" and through them has had the opportunity to open for notable artists like Trivecta, Crystal Skies, and ARMNHMR. Throughout 2023 he hopes to continue to release better music and begin to collaborate with more vocalists and record labels.

Kate Foster Bio: A singer-songwriter from San Francisco, California with a penchant for writing catchy melodies and a love for belting vocals and soaring melodies. She’s been the frontman for several different rock bands, written and produced her own singles and written and collaborated with many different artists and genre styles including rap, hiphop, and of course, EDM and electronic.