Magnetic Meaning Podcast: Transparency In The Music Industry With Silk Music's Jacob Henry

For the sixth episode of the Magnetic Meaning podcast, we sat down with Silk Music's Jacob Henry to discuss what it takes to be Transparent in the music industry and how it can further your career and help build lasting professional connections.

Transparency is defined as...

Having the property of transmitting light without appreciable scattering so that bodies lying beyond are seen clearly.

Allowing the passage of a specified form of radiation (such as X-rays or ultraviolet light).

Free from pretense or deceit.

But those working in the industry's trenches and dealing with artists, managers, and a wide variety of other personalities daily know that it's not always as cut and dry as a dictionary would define when the rubber meets the road.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jacob Henry of Monstercat/Silk is one such industry professional who, after running the A&R department at Silk since its earliest days, recognizes that constantly striving to be as transparent as possible is the quality in himself and in the work that he has made the most significant impact on his career.

This is why he is the ideal candidate to dive deep into transparency, its benefits, the hard conversations it provokes, and the lasting relationships it nurtures on the sixth episode of the Magnetic Meaning podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Follow Silk Online: Instagram // Twitter // Spotify // Twitch

More About SIlk Music

Silk Music has long been one of the world's leading record labels in the progressive house, trance, and downtempo genres, turning emotion into sound since 2008. After being acquired by Monstercat in 2020, the label has released the iconic likes of BT, Shingo Nakamura, PROFF, and others.

Jacob Henry, Lead A&R for Monstercat Silk, joins us on the show today to talk about the word 'transparency' and how it plays a role in his life and work. Tune in and check out Monstercat Silk's new releases wherever you stream your music!

WHAT IS THE MAGNETIC MEANING PODCAST?

This podcast about words and music is sponsored by Point Blank Music School. Too often, people working or pursuing careers in the music industry get so caught up in the excitement, clout, and daily grind of it all that they forget this whole industry is just about communication.

Magnetic Meaning unpacks this notion and dissects the words and ideas that connect the music and resonate with those who work with it. Each episode will feature different guests from the music industry, each doing amazing things in their own right. These guests will each bring a word to the table that has impacted their life or career in one way or another.

From there, we will tackle that word from every conceivable angle to add a bit more context to the music industry.

Episodes are published on a bi-weekly basis, first thing every other Thursday.

Shoutout to the sponsors of the podcast, Point Blank Music School. At Point Blank's brand new LA campus, you can study music production and sound engineering, DJing, radio broadcasting, singing and songwriting, and music business, and also benefit from 1-2-1 expert lecturers and a range of exclusive support services, including accessing industry-standard studios all while being supported via Point Blank’s expert team of Studio Assistants, Student Services, Wellbeing, Student Engagement and Events, A&R Mentoring and Careers Advice, exclusive competitions, artist masterclasses and more.