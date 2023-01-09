Meet Dim Angelo, The Incredible Producer Releasing On Cafe De Anatolia

Dim Angelo is one of the fastest-rising producers in the scene with releases on massive labels like Cafe De Anatolia and Youth Energy. Catch up with the producer and check out his latest tracks in this exclusive interview.

Dim Angelo is a DJ and music producer, born in Greece in 1987. Music has always been a part of his life. His love and appreciation for music initially drew him to the world of musical instruments (guitar and piano), then DJing. He started his career as a DJ in 2005, and since then, he has performed in many clubs around the World (Greece, Cyprus, Dubai, the United States, etc.)

Before moving to sound engineering and music production in 2012, he initially studied Civil Engineering. He began his present position as a music editor and producer at Alpha Radio 96.5 in 2019.

To this date, Dim Angelo has had 48 official releases. He has collaborated with several prominent record labels, including Cafe De Anatolia (founder of the Organic House Genre), HeavenMusic, PlanetWorks, Fm Records, Atlast, Youth Energy, SSL Music, and Retro Lounge Records.

He wants to be understood by his audience and aspires to do this through his music.

In the past few years Dim Angelo has appeared on many prominent compilations released by Cafe De Anatolia (the Best Organic House record label in 2022), such as: "Oriental Touch 5”, “Pulse" (compiled by Serge Kraplya), "Ethno Trip" by Billy Esteban, “Eclectic Ethno” 2 and 3 (compiled by Nikko Sunset), “Dune 3", “Meditteraneo 3” (compiled by Dj Brahms), “Caravan 4” (compiled by Rialians On Earth).

We had a chance to chat with this rising producer and discover a bit more about his creative process, his inspirations, and his favorite records to date.

Cafe De Anatolia has helped shape Dim's career and brought him massive attention over the past years.

1. Where do you find inspiration?

My inspiration to create a song sometimes comes from my life experiences and sometimes from the music itself. While listening to something, I feel inspired to make something of myself.

2. When is your favorite time of day to create?

My favourite time to create is when there is peace around me late at night.

3. What is your favourite product/release you released?

My favourite release is “Sunset In Aegean" by the Cafe De Anatolia in 2020.

4. Do you like to collaborate with other artists? What are your closest collaborators?

Yes I like to collaborate with other artists a lot.

I believe team work is what makes a great peace of art and music! The best ones I enjoy collaborating with are: Billy Esteban, Nikko Sunset, Christos PAPADOPOULOS, Alex Mihalakis, Johnny PJR, Maria Peidi, FAZZ, George Sunday and many more.

Actually my latest product released via Cafe De Anatolia was a result of a great collaboration between me and Maria Peidi, and it was remixed by the most prominent names in Cafe De Anatolia: Tebra, Billy Esteban, Rialians On Earth.