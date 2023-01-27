Moise Shares a Soulful Ode to Producer "Lee Scratch Perry"

Minnesota-based singer-songwriter Moise has released his first single of 2023, “Lee Scratch Perry” which explores a mellow and relaxed sound inspired by the likes of Bob Marley & The Wailers "Soul Rebel". Throughout the single, a warming and gentle instrumental of slow and soft drums feathered with percussions and riffs all come together to create a relaxed and stripped back sounding RnB track.

Check out our review of Moise's "Burn You Out" here

It's a track that's suited for chilled Sunday mornings and fans of the melancholic. Named after the iconic producer who influenced a lot of Moise's sound, as he explains he grew up "surrounded by the smooth vibrations of Bob Marleyand the Wailers. I remember my father putting on his greatest hits CD and hearing Soul Rebels, which was produced by Lee Scratch Perry, the godfather of the Rastafari sound in its earliest days.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The track comes alongside a stunning visual representing street culture and the lifestyle that inspires Moise's sound to date. Speaking on the new single and easing into 2023 with a new sound and narrative, Moise writes "After a few moments of reflecting and just listening to his soul-scratching and tempered rhythmic vibes, we started jamming this tune and rhythm in ode to Lee. It initially was a boop-beep drum sound that you hear pulsing through consistently throughout the song and Elliott playing this four-chord progression that struck a nerve.Within an hour we had the workings of a song and I began to hum along some lyrics. The ambience of the track was made that day and we chose to not change the song title from the working demo. Which Was titled after the great Lee Scratch Perry.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Instagram | YouTube | Official Website | Spotify