Nocs Provisions Drops Whiteout Collection

Nocs Provisions , maker of adventure-ready outdoor optics and accessories, today announces the launch of the Whiteout Collection, a statement challenging the fundamentals of what visual tools should look like. Known for its durable, high-quality optics in a compact, visually appealing form factor, Nocs Provisions is now offering its Standard Issue 8x25 binocular and Zoom Tube monocular in all white - a sharp contrast in a sea of dark, nondescript products. ​

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Nocs’ premium optics have proven to be a must-have for any outdoor activity, offering compact, crystal-clear optics and standout aesthetics through the unique textured hand feel and an array of unique colorways.

“The Whiteout Collection is a paradigm shift and a demonstration that outdoor exploration should be done on one’s own terms. In an industry dominated by a monotonous and tactical brands and aesthetics - we’re flipping this on its head by creating the polar opposite to reflect how the outdoor enthusiast is evolving and can no longer be defined by specific activities, brands or ideals,” said Chris McKleroy, Nocs Provisions founder and CEO. “The Whiteout Collection makes a statement - as it was designed to do - to signal that we’re doing things differently as a brand in the premium optics space.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Standard Issue 8x25 waterproof binoculars are ideal for every adventure, from hiking mountains to sightseeing in the city. The fully multi-coated lenses and BaK4 roof prisms produce the most precise image, so each view is extra crisp. Completely waterproof (IPX7 certified) and fog proof, the Standard Issue binoculars are made to be taken everywhere. MSRP: $95.

The Zoom Tube monocular is the ultimate lightweight exploration tool. Small enough to pack for any excursion, yet with optics that pack a serious punch. With a wide field of view (384ft @ 1000 yds / ​ 7.3º) the Zoom Tube allows you to see an extensive range while maintaining a close focus of 2M (7ft) for viewing nature’s more minor details. This monocular is great for backcountry adventures where every inch of space is helpful. Rugged and water-resistant, the Zoom Tube is built to get out deep into the field and help explore your surroundings. MSRP: $75.

The Whiteout Collection drops on the heels of Nocs’ Fall / Winter 2022 collection, featuring a wide range of new colorways including Split Tone, Iris Purple, Icy Mint Green, Caribbean Blue and Forest Service Green.

All Nocs Provisions optics are crafted for durability and made to be taken along for the ride, and each product is covered by the brand’s “No Matter What” lifetime warranty. Nocs’ optics are shipped in plastic-free, post-consumer recycled shipper boxes printed with soy ink. Since day one, Nocs has been a member of 1% for the Planet, and also supports Feminist Bird Club, Hike Clerb, She Jumps, Intersectionalist Environmentalist, and Trips for Kids Marin, a nonprofit that provides kids in communities with limited outdoor access an opportunity to explore nature on bike.