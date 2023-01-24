Recreating An Authentic World In A Virtual Setting: An interview with PGA 2K23 Developer HB Studios

I recently had the opportunity to pick the minds of the developers at HB Studios, the studio behind the newly released PGA Tour 2K23. We spoke about everything that goes into creating a convincing virtual simulation of a real world sport, ranging from what it’s like working with celebrity athletes to whether or not you can add too much detail to a simulated sport. Combining the unbridled freedom a virtual game space provides, with the restrictions and attention to detail necessary for a game simulating a sport is a balancing act that HB Studios has been refining for decades.

HB Studios’ history of crafting virtual simulations stretches across a wide variety of popular sports video game series. They've developed entries to Madden NFL, NHL, FIFA Football, Cricket and even Guitar Hero. If it's a sport and it can be simulated, odds are HB Studios has had a crack at it.

It was interesting to hear what turns the gears behind the scenes at HB Studios. Read on below to hear the studio’s advice on replicating real world sports strategies, maintaining virtual authenticity to real world sport counterparts and more.

What are some of the core components of a convincing, authentic virtual simulation of a real-world sport?

It’s about creating a full experience in all aspects and game modes. From scanning in pros and capturing their swing mechanics, to 3D mapping licensed courses and ensuring accurate feeling physics, so much of creating a convincing simulation starts with how the game plays and looks. But beyond that, we’ve worked with our partners at the PGA TOUR to ensure a realistic experience including the ability to earn sponsorships and inclusion of golf’s top brands and gear.

Is there any specific “it” factor that your team recognizes and strives to recreate within your games that makes them feel as satisfying to play as the real-world sports they replicate?

PGA TOUR 2K23 is all about playing your way. We aimed to give players deep customization and personalization options from the way they swing the club to how they approach the game. All in all, these factors have translated into a deeply satisfying experience that mimics the strategy of the real-world game.

What are some of the easiest components of a virtual sports game to get wrong that could break a player's immersion in the simulation?

While a feeling of immersion is important, its key to remember that one can go too far. Crossing into the uncanny valley with avatars or slow and interrupted gameplay can all take away from the joy of playing.

Striking a balance between realism and optimizing fun and engaging gameplay is key.

Is it ever a challenge to get a celebrity athlete to agree to give their likeness to your studio for an in-game recreation?

Authenticity is key when it comes to partnering with athletes. We want them to be just as excited as we are about being in-game. From tapping Pros like Collin Morikawa who are passionate gamers to integrating golf-obsessed athletes from other corners of the sports world like Steph Curry, we want to make sure there is a genuine connection. Since working with 2K, we’ve been able to leverage their reputation to partner with truly iconic athletes such as Tiger Woods and Micahel Jordan.

How much of your development team comprises athletes or experts in the real-world activities you simulate?

We have great ties to the golfing community, many of our development team are golfers themselves, both in formal and casual settings like Topgolf. Collectively, we are all avid fans of watching the PGA and LPGA tournaments. If you would believe it, we even have a former Assistant PGA Professional instructor on our development team!

When recreating a real-world sport within a simulation, do you strive to be as accurate to the real-world counterpart as possible, or are there parts of the sport that you change or streamline to fit the virtual format better?

We see our titles as an extension of the PGA TOUR and take great pride in the accuracy of the licensed courses, the feeling of striking the ball, and capturing the essence of being out on the links. Naturally, there are aspects of the game that require alterations when playing virtually, but it’s important to us to remain evocative of a true golf experience.

What does your development team do to recreate the social experience of playing a real-world sport with your friends within your virtual recreations?

Golf is truly a social sport so recreating that experience in game was top priority. PGA TOUR 2K23 introduces Topgolf mode for the first time, allowing players to compete with others through multiplayer modes. We also have the return of robust online multiplayer, including online Societies that encourage players to compete with friends for custom tournaments and full seasons.

It was a pleasure to speak with HB Studios about what happens behind the scenes in a game like PGA 2K23. You can find their new game on Playstation, Xbox and Steam.