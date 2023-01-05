How To Use Remembrance Of The Grafted: A Comprehensive Elden Ring Guide

Remembrance Of The Grafted Is a powerful consumable in Elden Ring that can only be acquired after you defeat the boss Godrick The Grafted in Stormveil Castle. Here's how to use the Remembrance after you beat Godrick.

Elden Ring and The Lands Between is a world of massive scope filled with terrible enemies to defeat and powerful boons to accumulate. These boons come in many shapes and sizes; some are weapons, others are consumables, and others, such as runes, are a mix of the two.

Remembrances are such an item that functions almost identically to the souls of bosses in the Dark Souls series of games. What is so powerful about them is that you can choose one of two options to help build your character once you get the Remembrance.

And while there are many different Remembrances that you can obtain in a single playthrough of Elden Ring, let's dive into everything you need to know about the Remembrance of the Grafted and what you can get when you trade the Remembrance once obtaining it.

What The Remembrance Of The Grafted Is And Where You Get It

The Remembrance of the Grafted is a consumable item you receive after defeating the boss Godrick the Grafted. Once obtained, you can trade it for one of two weapons to equip. The first of these weapons is the fist weapon called the Grafted Dragon, while the second is called the Axe of Godrick.

We'll be discussing these unique weapons and what to do with them later on in this article because we can only start thinking about what to do with them once we've defeated Godrick the Grafted in the first place.

Who Is Godrick the Grafted In Elden Ring's Lore?

At a specific juncture, Godrick managed to affront Malenia the Severed. The two fought near the Gatefront Ruins, but Malenia won easily and he was compelled to beg for forgiveness at her feet. Malenia left Godrick abashed, although still living. The battleground was recognized with a greatsword memorial.

Distant from his godly background, Godrick copied other deprived members of the Golden Lineage and took up the frightful and loathsome skill of grafting, affixing components of others to his own body to make up for his frailty. Godrick initiated seizing Tarnished, putting their arms and legs onto himself, and enhancing his personal attendants.

He eventually substituted most of his body with that of a troll, enabling him to uphold more appendages, and even obtained the remains of a dragon that he proposed to join.

Despite no longer leaving the confines of Stormveil Castle, Godrick still had aspirations of returning to the Capital in glory. Unfortunately, a Tarnished warrior, who acquired Godrick's Great Rune for themselves, outdid him.

When the player enters the area after taking a moment of respite at a Site of Grace somewhere in the world, they will discover the final remains of his corpse upon the dirt, with Gostoc throwing insults as he crushes his head with his foot.

Defeating Godrick the Grafted

Defeating a boss as powerful as Godrick the Grafted is a challenging task, and different strategies will come into play when trying to beat Godrick, depending on your build and playstyle. And while a comprehensive guide to defeating Godrick is beyond the scope of this article, we've included a couple of the better and more popular video guides below for you to scope.

Where Is Stormveil Castle and How To Access It

Stormveil Castle is the first of many legacy dungeons that the player will encounter throughout their quest to restore the Elden Ring. The dungeon itself is relatively easy to find, as it makes itself known by being placed upon the high cliffs that are visible from the moment you step outside the starting dungeon of the Stranded Graveyard near the Divine Tower of Limegrave.

Accessing the dungeon is an entirely different subject.

Begin your journey by taking the roads that head to the east. Follow these paths for a while until you pass through the Storm Gate.

As you approach this foreboding gate, be prepared for an intensive fight against Godrick's Soldiers and archers (and even the eventual arrival of a Stonediffer Troll). This fight can quickly become dangerous, especially this early in your game. So come prepared with consumables and warmed-up controller hands. When in doubt, you can bypass the fight by riding past on your mount or traveling further on the east road and dropping down on the Spiritspring Jump point to access Storm Hill.

POce these threats have been dealt with, continue up the road until you pass the narrow canyon entrance. Here you will find a Site of Grace near the Scavenger's Shack, where Roderika will be waiting for you. She drops a bit of exposition about the castle that lies before you, gives you Spirit Jellyfish Ashes, and eventually migrates to Roundtable Hold, where she can interact later.

A few more patrols now stand between you and Stormveil Castle Gate. This fight is made even trickier by including a multitude of barricades and a high-powered ballista that guards the front. This ballista's range is incredibly deadly, and after a few attempts to duke it out the old-fashioned way; I eventually elected to mount up and dive past the threats. Using the dense woods on the left as the cover is a great way to avoid a bit of damage and ambush the ballista directly before breaking the patrols off into smaller chunks to be dealt with easier.

Going through the tunnel, you'll come across one last Place of Mercy before confronting the entity that guards the gateway to Stormveil Castle - Margit the Diabolical Harbinger.

Which Remembrance Of The Grafted Weapon Is Better?

Once you have defeated the boss, you will give his Great Rune (similar to boss souls in previous FromSoftware titles) and the coveted Remembrance. While you can turn the item into 20,000 runes to use as you see fit in the world, early on in the game, it is often preferable to head over to where Enia is to use the Remembrance of the Grafted on one of the two powerful weapons. Either of these weapons is incredibly potent in its own right, but it will depend on your build and playstyle to determine which is best for you.

Axe of Godrick

This formidable Greataxe is designed to be used with both Strength and Dexterity. To wield it with one hand, users will need 34 Strength and 22 Dexterity, which can be achieved with the help of attribute-enhancing talismans. However, this is not recommended as it would weaken the damage potential due to its Strength and Dexterity scaling.

Players can wield a two-handed weapon with only 24 Strength owing to the 50% boost in Strength gained from the two-handing said weapon.

This Greataxe features the exclusive weapon art "I Command Thee, Kneel!" and releases a blast wave or tremor that damages everyone in its vicinity. It is not able to be charged and would not gain any additional power from Godrey's Icon, but it would become more powerful with the Shard of Alexander.

The Axe of Godrick has a fine weapon art. However, the reinforcement to +10 is not ideal for a chief weapon and will deliver a different power than other weapons found afterward in the game when improved up to +10 or +25.

Grafted Dragon

This fist-style weapon mostly grows in potency based on Strength, though it also offers some minor bonuses from Dexterity and Faith. In contrast to the Axe of Godrick, the Grafted Dragon cannot be wielded with both hands, so 20 Strength is necessary to employ it. Moreover, one must possess 14 Dexterity and 16 Faith to use this armament.

The distinctive attack technique of the Grafted Dragon is "Bear Witness!", where the user elevates the dragon high up and unleashes a fiery explosion in front of them. It's a relatively weak move that causes burning damage over a substantial period.

The Grafted Dragon could be smart for those not wanting to invest many levels in unused stats. It provides a fine off-hand weapon art that can inflict damage gradually. Additionally, its level requirement is less stringent than the Axe of Godrick's. Therefore, it may be especially beneficial for Intelligence or Faith-based builds.

What should I do with the Remembrance of the Grafted?

Enia gives you the option to claim powerful new weapons...

Elden Ring is a game of complete customization and fine-tuning your builds to achieve your character's ultimate level of power. So the ultimate question after all this time is what to do with the damn thing once you've claimed it as your own. Well, here are the best moves to do (plus a little hack) once you've defeated the boss.

Should I Keep It?

Even if the two weapons above don't fit your build or playstyle at this exact moment in the game, it's fine to hang onto the runes. You never know when you might want to use the Remembrance when it's time to switch builds or change up your playstyle later on in the game, and the last thing you want to do is make that decision only to have to start at ground zero with your gear.

So when in doubt, I always advise keeping the Remembrance, especially if this is your first Remembrance.

Should I Sell It?

A common thing to do is sell it for more runes. And while this can give you a substantial headstart early on in your game, runes are incredibly easy to accumulate as the game progresses. So while 20k runes seem like a lot right now, it's easy to get later on.

So unless you have something significant to help boost your power level right then and there that runes can help you achieve, it's best to hang on to it for later use as mentioned above.

Duplicate It?!

You can duplicate the Remembrance as well.

You can replicate it in a Walking Tomb once you have dealt with it. This will allow you to gain both rewards or obtain one reward and vend the other. Nevertheless, be aware that after replicating a Walking Mausoleum, the tomb ceases further contact, which implies you have used up the capability of the tomb.

The amount of these Mausoleums existing in the world is limited. So far, I have only identified five of them; however, additional ones may exist. It is not necessary to own a remembrance to mimic it.

This implies that you CAN sell the Remembrance currently, yet sometime later on, you choose that you want one of the prizes, so you could go to a burial chamber and reproduce it.