Roland held an exclusive event with the mind of GRAMMY-Award-winning songwriter James Fauntleroy at the SoLa Tech & Entrepreneurship Center, the BeatGarden earlier this month.

James Fauntleroy, co-founder of 1500 Sound Academy who has written and produced for several high-profile artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, and more, hosted the BeatGarden music-education event for kids aged 8-14 last weekend on January 21st, 2023, where a Champion® x Roland streetwear collection capsule debuted for the first time ever.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

James guided the South LA-based students through the basics of music production live streaming while providing a space to create their beats using various Roland instruments and tools.

Proceeds from the Champion x Roland capsule went to SoLa I CAN to provide more students with the opportunity to learn crucial skills such as: building their own computers, various coding languages, music production, and more. SoLa I CAN is a 501(c)(3) non-profit affiliate serving South Los Angeles with programs designed to prevent homelessness and end intergenerational poverty. Sponsors like the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation and gaming giant Riot Games have donated millions of dollars as sponsors in support of scholarships and teaching facilities/equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“When I was young and growing up here in South LA, we did not have exposure to this technology at all. One day, a guy came to our school and held a technology assembly. It was not that long, and he did not go that deep, just enough to open my eyes to possibilities out there with coding, programming, and this entire world of emerging tech at that time. That hour completely blew me away and changed my life forever. I was hooked! I always knew that when I had the chance, I would come back and do the same for the kids in my community. I hope people reading this join us in the garden to do the same,” said James Fauntleroy.

“We were really moved when James brought this story and his idea to us... along with our friends at Champion, we have all worked to bring his dream to fruition. In addition to the capsule Roland and Roland Lifestyle will drop with Champion, which I should mention was designed by James himself, we’ll have free music creation software and even an augmented reality surprise which was designed by James himself that he will give away. In addition to all that, do not be surprised to see a few special guests pop by too!” - Brian Alli, vice president strategic partnerships at Roland

The Champion x Roland capsule will be for sale via Roland Lifestyle starting January 24th with a wide range of prices.