Sausage Fattener Alternatives: Dada Life Shares Their Favorite Distortion and Saturation Plugins

To celebrate their latest release on Monstercat, Dada Life shares their top five saturation plugins that are as good, if not better, than their signature Sausage Fattener VST.

Sausage Fattener has reached legendary status in the music production community since it was released many years ago. Its ability to make things FAT AF with just a few turns of the dial has saved the lives of many newer producers and caused many seasoned veterans to roll their eyes at its simplicity.

But no matter which side of the coin you fall under, it's undeniable that Dada Life's Sausage Fattener revolutionized the plugin world, and many other top-tier developers have followed suit and created their one-knob saturation plugins.

So to celebrate the release of their latest single, 'Take Me Into Space,' we invited Dada Life to curate a list of their favorite distortion and saturation plugins that they use with and instead of their iconic Sausage Fattener plugin.

So let's dive into what Dada Life came back with.

kHs Distortion

Why We Use This Plugin: It can spread the harmonics in the stereo field, making the sound really pleasant.

Example Of The Plugin: The Reese bass in our track “Take Me Into Space” has the kHs Distortion on it to make it a bit wider and add some harmonics to make it pop even on small speakers.

Snag This Plugin Here 👈

bx_saturator V2

Why We Use This Plugin: An old but good saturation plugin that sounds amazing, the mid/side saturation makes stuff wide.

Example Of The Plugin: The lead synth in “Take Me Into Space” has that one. Gives the synth some edge to it.

Supercharger GT

Why We Use This Plugin: An aggressive compressor with extra heat

Example Of The Plugin: An unreleased track called “Wanna Be Free” has it on the TB-303, to make it scream a little extra.

Snag This Plugin Here 👈

Ableton Stock Saturator

Why We Use This Plugin: Super simple and gets the job done, the Waveshaper in it, is an effective way to give “normal” sounds a weird edge.

Example Of The Plugin: Many of our upcoming tracks have this one on the bass to make it pop on smaller speakers. It’s very source dependent, so each time, we tweak it to taste.

Sausage Fattener

Why We Use This Plugin: It’s so simple but very complex on the inside. (we know he secret sauce)

Example Of The Plugin: Pretty much every Dada Life track.

Snag This Plugin Here 👈