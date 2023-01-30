Skip to main content
The 15 Best Techno Tracks of January 2023

Hard and fast techno makes a prominent appearance in the first chart of 2023

Judging by the very first techno chart of 2023, the harder, faster variety is likely to have a break out year. It's slowly been bubbling up but if there was a year for the explosion, this year appears to be it. 

1. "BRUNT" - DENSE & PIKA [TRICK]

BRUNT by Dense & Pika

With their newest original, "Brunt" via Patrick Topping's Trick imprint, Dense & Pika modulate the "hoover" better than anyone else since Dyewitness did so in '92 with "Observing The Earth."

2. "ERYX" - WORG [LYKOS RECORDS]

69d78f27-a441-4a1f-8840-430d744dffb9.jpg

For the 5th release on his own imprint, Worg dishes out four jaw-dropping compositions that most can't hold a candle to. Especially, the EP's closer, "Eryx" which one can dare describe in words what is actually happening in this track. It's hypnotic, eerie, and somewhat organic in a rather alien way. 

3. "RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE" - AHL IVER [LENSKE]

53582d66-e810-4e03-acc6-b7c211cba79c.jpg

For his second solo release on Lenske, Belgian producer, Ahl Iver isn't pulling any punches. Especially, "Rumble In The Jungle" which clocks in at a whopping 155 BPM.

4. "GLIDE" - DAVE ANGEL [REKIDS]

GLIDE by Dave Angel

Techno luminary, Dave Angel on his excellent two-track EP via Rekids: “It’s just me, that’s my sound. As long as it’s groovy, and funky, and sonic, that’s all I can say!”

5. "LOVE THOSE WHO FIGHT" - CHRIS LIEBING [CLR]

LOVE THOSE WHO FIGHT WITH PASSION AND FAITH EP by Chris Liebing

All profits from ‘Live Those Who Fight With Passion And Faith EP’ will be donated to https://www.iraniandiasporacollective.com/, a non-partisan, intersectional and inclusive group supporting a free, democratic and secular democracy in Iran. You can donate to them outside of this release via their GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/iraniandiasporacollective

6. "FXCK" - LUCIID [SUARA]

FXCK EP by Luciid

Suara's first release of 2023 is a fast and raunchy one to say the least but but it sure does possess the high-quality production to back it up.

7. "MUTED MINDS" - FLUG [DCLTD]

ALTERED EXISTENCE II by Flug

Following up the first edition of his Altered Existence E.P. from 2022, Flug returns with a second edition that includes this maniacal one he calls, "Muted Minds."

8. "INERTIA" - WEHBBA [DRUMCODE]

PREMONITION by Wehbba

Wehbba's title track on Drumcode's inaugural release for 2023 may be the big tune on Beatport but the EP's third tune, "Inertia" is the purest of the trio for yours truly. 

9. "PHANTASY" - BEC [FACTORY 93 RECORDS]

PHANTASY by BEC

Starting out as a Second State resident back in 2016, BEC continues to ascend in the ranks of techno with this sophomore single of hers on Factory 93 Records

10. "GHOST TO THE GALAXY" - COSMIC BOYS [LEGEND]

GHOST TO THE GALAXY by Cosmic Boys

Cosmic Boys are quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with and their 2023 debut only confirms that they are part of the techno elite. 

11. "INTERIOR CHAOS" - DARIO MASS [RIOT RECORDINGS]

INTERIOR CHAOS by Dario Mass

Riot Recordings continue their onslaught in the hard techno universe with this latest one from Dario Mass. 

12. "THERE IS NO DISTANCE BETWEEN US (U.R.TRAX REMIX)" - TIGA [TURBO RECORDINGS]

THERE IS NO DISTANCE BETWEEN US Tiga, U.R.Trax

Originally backed by a 2022 single, "There Is No Distance Between Us" from Tiga gets a re-release along with a hypnotic remix from Parisian producer, U.R.Trax.

13. "BOHEMIA" - TOWNSHIP REBELLION + VICTOR PILAVA [TRUESOUL]

BOHEMIA/MEPHISTO

After a two-month hiatus, Truesoul marks their 2023 debut with a melodic techno collaboration between rising stars, Township Rebellion and Victor Pilava. 

14. "HASTATE" - OLËKA [ASKORN RECORDS]

e87e279f-7cb6-451a-afec-782116d7410f.jpg

Bosnian producer, Olēka debuts on the techno chart with this heavy-hitter he's titled, "Haste" via Askorn Records.

15. "DISPATCHED" - PHIL BERG [POSITIVESOURCE]

SRC004

Phil Berg's contribution to the 4th VA for positivesource is a no-frills adventure through some very hypnotic techno. 

Stream the entire techno chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below:

