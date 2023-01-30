The 15 Best Techno Tracks of January 2023
Judging by the very first techno chart of 2023, the harder, faster variety is likely to have a break out year. It's slowly been bubbling up but if there was a year for the explosion, this year appears to be it.
1. "BRUNT" - DENSE & PIKA [TRICK]
With their newest original, "Brunt" via Patrick Topping's Trick imprint, Dense & Pika modulate the "hoover" better than anyone else since Dyewitness did so in '92 with "Observing The Earth."
2. "ERYX" - WORG [LYKOS RECORDS]
For the 5th release on his own imprint, Worg dishes out four jaw-dropping compositions that most can't hold a candle to. Especially, the EP's closer, "Eryx" which one can dare describe in words what is actually happening in this track. It's hypnotic, eerie, and somewhat organic in a rather alien way.
3. "RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE" - AHL IVER [LENSKE]
For his second solo release on Lenske, Belgian producer, Ahl Iver isn't pulling any punches. Especially, "Rumble In The Jungle" which clocks in at a whopping 155 BPM.
4. "GLIDE" - DAVE ANGEL [REKIDS]
Techno luminary, Dave Angel on his excellent two-track EP via Rekids: “It’s just me, that’s my sound. As long as it’s groovy, and funky, and sonic, that’s all I can say!”
5. "LOVE THOSE WHO FIGHT" - CHRIS LIEBING [CLR]
All profits from ‘Live Those Who Fight With Passion And Faith EP’ will be donated to https://www.iraniandiasporacollective.com/, a non-partisan, intersectional and inclusive group supporting a free, democratic and secular democracy in Iran. You can donate to them outside of this release via their GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/iraniandiasporacollective
6. "FXCK" - LUCIID [SUARA]
Suara's first release of 2023 is a fast and raunchy one to say the least but but it sure does possess the high-quality production to back it up.
7. "MUTED MINDS" - FLUG [DCLTD]
Following up the first edition of his Altered Existence E.P. from 2022, Flug returns with a second edition that includes this maniacal one he calls, "Muted Minds."
8. "INERTIA" - WEHBBA [DRUMCODE]
9. "PHANTASY" - BEC [FACTORY 93 RECORDS]
Starting out as a Second State resident back in 2016, BEC continues to ascend in the ranks of techno with this sophomore single of hers on Factory 93 Records.
10. "GHOST TO THE GALAXY" - COSMIC BOYS [LEGEND]
Cosmic Boys are quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with and their 2023 debut only confirms that they are part of the techno elite.
11. "INTERIOR CHAOS" - DARIO MASS [RIOT RECORDINGS]
Riot Recordings continue their onslaught in the hard techno universe with this latest one from Dario Mass.
12. "THERE IS NO DISTANCE BETWEEN US (U.R.TRAX REMIX)" - TIGA [TURBO RECORDINGS]
Originally backed by a 2022 single, "There Is No Distance Between Us" from Tiga gets a re-release along with a hypnotic remix from Parisian producer, U.R.Trax.
13. "BOHEMIA" - TOWNSHIP REBELLION + VICTOR PILAVA [TRUESOUL]
After a two-month hiatus, Truesoul marks their 2023 debut with a melodic techno collaboration between rising stars, Township Rebellion and Victor Pilava.
14. "HASTATE" - OLËKA [ASKORN RECORDS]
Bosnian producer, Olēka debuts on the techno chart with this heavy-hitter he's titled, "Haste" via Askorn Records.
15. "DISPATCHED" - PHIL BERG [POSITIVESOURCE]
Phil Berg's contribution to the 4th VA for positivesource is a no-frills adventure through some very hypnotic techno.
