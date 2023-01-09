The 22 Best Disco & Funk Tracks of 2022
What a year 2022 was! DJs could play out again, producers were making music full of joy and feeling, bands went on tour and people could flock to discos, festivals, concerts, and parties of all kinds! The year was 180 degrees from 2021, and we are grateful!
It's always hard to narrow down the year to 22 songs. The talent pool was deep and there are so many songs to choose from, so please consider this list a small sampling of the best that 2022 had to offer!
Midnight Riot!, Spa In Disco, Slightly Transformed, and Toy Tonics are just a few record labels representing the incredible artists on this year's charts. Ladies On Mars was pretty much unstoppable this year! Cerrone had a welcome comeback, Suki Soul, Nell Shakespeare, and Little Boots sang their hearts out, and familiar names like Yuksek, Chromeo, and Purple Disco Machine helped other artists genuinely shine!
Let's take a look and listen to 22 of the most exciting disco and funk tracks of 2022!
Check out the SoundCloud playlist below:
If you can't get enough of the top 22 of 2022 Disco and Funk tracks and need more, check out my Spotify playlist below!
Let's all toast to the fantastic disco and funk tracks that filled our ears, made us dance until our feet hurt, love until our hearts were full, and yearn for more! 2022 is going to be a hard act to follow, but I am absolutely confident that our favorite artists will make that happen in 2023!