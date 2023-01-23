The Afters: Carly Wilford [Armada Music]

After learning to produce in lockdown, Carly Wilford has become one of the most promising new names in dance music. Her recent releases 'Burning Night and ‘Sky High’ were heavily backed by Radio 1 gaining ongoing support from Sarah Story, Danny Howard, and also becoming Jaguar’s ‘DanceFloor Moment’.

After stand-out performances at Glastonbury Festival and in Ibiza this summer, her high-energy sects bring forward a new wave of house music whilst honoring the very roots of the scene she grew up raving to. Starting out as a Presenter, her early career saw her take over the airwaves on the Rinse FM Breakfast Show before taking bold steps to become a respected DJ and Music Producer.

Soundtracking the nights where the music talks more sense than anything else, ‘The Awakening’ sees Carly Wilford enter 2023 with a banging, late-night-meets-early-morning house anthem. Already road-tested at Ministry of Sound and Glastonbury, this track is designed to keep listeners going till the break of dawn.

Below, she provides a list of ten deep cuts that are essential to any afterparty.

Words by Carly Wilford

Carly Wilford

Doin’ Ya Thang - Oliver Dollar

This tune sets the tone for any after party. It’s every single vibe you want with the sultry riff and dulcet vocal. Absolutely love it.

Disco Mike - Matthias Tanzmann, Francisco Allendes

Saw Matthias Tanzmann play Ants at Ushuaia in the summer and massively rate him. This is another killer release from him.

Dance With Me - Kevin De Vries

Sunrise sessions with this track playing is forever a winner. Been rinsing it in my sets and it’s after-party gold.

Prospect (feat. ATNA) - Carl Craig Late Island Mix - Solomun, ATNA, Carl Craig

This tune, on repeat. What a remix from Carl Craig.

These Things Will Come To Be - DJ Seinfeld

For a more chilled afters vibe, this track is trippy af. DJ Seinfeld has created a masterpiece.

I Know You - Franky Wah

Deep chats with your closest mates and this song turned to max, Franky Wah is on fire right now.

Safe - Monkey Safari, Joris Voorn - Joris Voorn Remix

The ultimate sunset-to-sunrise soundtrack, this has to be one of the tracks of last year for me.

Me You - TSHA

Such a tune from TSHA and a whole euphoric afters mood.

For You - I.Jordan

THIS TRACK! I. Jordan always brings the energy levels.

Last Before Lights - Anz

Forever the tune to drop when your best mate is trying to go to bed early - looooool - Shout outs to Anz!

Grab Carly's latest single here.