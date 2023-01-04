The Bridge Cast Dual Bus Gaming Mixer Is Rolands Introduction To The Gaming World

Roland is stepping into the world of gaming with a customizable desktop hub that is packed with secret weapons to take out the competition, including dual sound mixes, vocal transformer effects, music playback, sound effects, and support for a broadcast-grade mic and headphones.

In the heat of the battle, BRIDGE CAST ensures that your audio is always as epic as your gameplay. BRIDGE CAST lets you chat and interact using a broadcast-grade dynamic or condenser microphone, the foundation of any professional audio setup. The high-performance XLR mic preamp delivers clear, dynamic sound in the box, with no need for messy external add-ons.

You get superior audio monitoring too, with a powerful headphone amplifier and high-sensitivity output for pro-quality phones. The versatile headphones connector also supports a headset mic for a quick, single-cable connection.

The ergonomic BRIDGE CAST panel lets you easily control your mix while staying focused on the game. Everything you need is at your fingers, including grab-and-go level knobs and assignable buttons for muting sounds and access various functions. The rock-solid design won’t move around on your desktop, and the discrete rear-panel connections keep clutter in check.

Main Features Of The Bridgecast

Complete Control Over Your Sound

Along with a headphones output, BRIDGE CAST has a line output for external gaming speakers. Level knobs for each output let you easily control volumes and smoothly transition between phones and speakers during gameplay. There’s also a dedicated streaming level control to dial in the sound for your online audience.

Vocal Morphing

Morph your voice and become your character with fun processing derived from Roland’s famous VT voice transformer products. Adjust the pitch and formant to change your age or gender. Or go even further and take on the persona of a beast or alien.

BRIDGE CAST also includes EQ, compression, and other pro vocal processing to level up your streams. A low-cut filter softens pesky “P” and “T” plosives, while the de-esser cleans up harsh “S” tones. There’s a noise suppressor to throttle background distractions, plus reverb to launch your voice into another dimension. And with the muscular hardware DSP handling the audio load, all your computer power is dedicated to gaming and streaming.

It's Customizable

Building your brand is an essential part of creating an online following. The BRIDGE CAST faceplate is detachable, allowing you to use our downloadable skin template to personalize the panel with your team or Gamertag design. It’s also possible to customize the LED colors of the four control knobs for additional flair.

Its App

The companion BRIDGE CAST app works in tandem with the hardware, giving you full access to an array of in-depth features. Dial in mic and audio parameters, configure Game EQ presets, and more. You can also re-assign hardware controls for your needs and save/recall custom BRIDGE CAST configurations for different games and streaming audiences.