The Governor's Ball Tickets are here! Check out their stacked lineup

With headliners Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar performing at the historic Flushing Meadows Corona Park, festival season can't come fast enough!

This impressive lineup will grace the Queens venue from June 9th through the 11th. After two years at Citi Field, The Governor's Ball heads to Flushing Meadows Corona Park which has also homed two World Fairs and the US Open. In addition to the lush green space, the festival is partnering with the Queens Night Market to bring popular vendors to the festival and honor the heritage of NYC and Queens.

"We're big steppers here in Queens and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza, and a litany of other artists," says Queens Borough President Donavan Richard Jr. It's clear that the festival is rooted in a strong sense of NYC community, further exemplified by the partnership with multiple local nonprofits including Chhaya and the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective.

Described as a "special and storied" venue by Tom Russell (co-founder and Partner at Founders Entertainment), the festival is slated to host over 60 artists across multiple genres. Along with headliners Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar, crowd favorites such as Lil Nas X, Oliver Tree, Kim Petras, and Rina Sawayama are set to take the stage. The weekend promises to be a cross-genre celebration of good music, delicious food, and the colorful history of NYC.

General admissions tickets went live last Thursday or you can purchase an upgraded experience with GA+.