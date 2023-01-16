The Rise of Gaming in Education: The Benefits and Risks It Brings

Research shows massive benefits to using gaming as an educational tool, but there are also added risks. In this article, we will discuss the pros and cons of gaming in the education system.

Online gaming education has increased in the last ten to twenty years. According to research studies conducted by Statista, the number of children who play online games in the UK has grown from 54 to 80 percent. As you are going to see, gaming has lots of advantages. And like everything in life, it comes with several risks. In this article, we are going to discuss the rise of gaming, together with its benefits and risks. With this knowledge, you’ll easily gauge whether it’s good for you.

The rise of online play in education

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, most people have been spending a lot of time at home. Students have been studying from home, and most employees have shifted to remote work. During their free time, most of them play video games. This has led to an increase in expenditure on games.

Games are becoming easily accessible to individuals with a technological gadget and stable internet connection. Most gamers can stream themselves playing their favorite titles. One of the most popular streaming sites in the world is Twitch. Data show that is streamed an average of 57 hours in a month. And the individuals who made this possible are professional gamers, college students, and gaming hobbyists. Twitch allows gamers to generate revenue from their comments like social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. As a gaming enthusiast, you will need expert help with your assignments.

Over the years, e-sport events and streamers have increased rapidly thus enabling active participants to make money from their hobbies. In college, most individuals aspire to become professional streamers once they graduate.

Benefits of gaming in the education sector

Education games helps in developing problem-solving and technical skills. It also promotes social activities. Here are a few benefits of games in education:

Develops technical skills and improves digital competence

Technology is gradually becoming an important part of most people’s daily lives. The industry has been growing and changing rapidly over the years. By introducing them into the academic world, learners will develop the competence they’ll need to succeed.

Improves creative thinking and problem-solving

When a learner makes mistakes, they can easily discover what they did wrong and learn valuable lessons. In most instances, games will require them to think creatively and solve problems to advance to the next stage. Learners can also test the skills that they’ve developed with each other and solve problems together.

Boosts confidence and social interactions

It helps in the development of social skills. When you start your career, you’ll have to work with your team and communicate with them effectively to achieve the set goals. It plays an important role in developing social skills in a relaxed environment that will contribute to success.

Improves memory and coordination

In most cases, learners have to play in patterns to improve their playing ability. And this helps in improving memory and coordination. When students are focused and alert, they’ll not only improve their memory capacity but also their level of attention to detail.

Risks of gaming in education

Like everything in life, there is a wide range of risks linked to online gaming in education. Some of the main ones include:

Addiction

Online games have been designed to be attractive and addictive for players to play as long as they can. Learning institutions can minimize gaming addiction by limiting the number of hours that each student plays.

Cyberbullying

Another major risk associated with gaming in education is cyberbullying. When learners play their favorite games in school, they can give others the confidence to be abusive. To prevent this, tutors should keep an eye on how learners communicate with each other. Cyberbullying can lead to self-esteem issues and depression.

Access to age-inappropriate content

While games open up a world of possibilities, it’s easy for learners to access age-inappropriate content. And this can distract them from studying. Tutors need to supervise learners as they play together with the contents of the game. Applying parental control will go a long way in protecting learners in the online world.

Conclusion

Should video games be used in schools? Playing your favorite games in school can help you achieve your academic goals. It can help in the development of important skills that you might have a hard time learning in class. While there are risks associated with this mode of learning, they can be managed and eliminated. Tutors who introduce gaming to school will not only help students enjoy learning but also achieve their long-term goals. What are your favorite titles in school? And why do you love playing them?