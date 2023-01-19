Ultra-Light Nuyarn Hoodies Are Fall Ready For Any Adventure

Ultra-Lightweight Nuyarn Merino That Punches Way Above Its Weight. It All Comes Back To The Spinning Technology

Nuyarn Merino is a technology that drafts superfine merino wool with a high-performance nylon filament carrier — this breeds ultra-lightweight and durable fabric that outperforms any natural fiber on the market. Because Nuyarn is drafted and not "twisted", it absorbs better in the vapor state, managing moisture more akin to as it does in its loftier fiber state (or on the sheep's back), Nuyarn Merino offers 35% more thermal retention which means you can go 35% lighter in gsm and still achieve the same warmth. But that is not all. Nuyarn also dries 5x faster, 8.8x more durable (more sustainable) and 85% more elasticity/stretch (more comfortthe able and performance-driven) than conventional ring or core-spun merino (industry standard).

Let the 3rd party testing/science speak for itself! Here

See the list of brands that utilize Nuyarn in their mid-layer hoodies.

Let your ARTILECTUAL sideshow in the hoodie to end all hoodies.

Made with an all-natural and 100% biodegradable fabric, the Artilectual Hoodie is a true blend of sustainability, warmth, and style. Utilising a world’s-first Nuyarn Merino and organic cotton blended fabric, it exhibits the ultrasoft, fast-drying properties of superfine Merino with an easy drape of organic cotton. It’s ergonomically designed with refined flatlock seams that deliver exceptional stretch and recovery without the need for Spandex.

A drawstring hood provides additional weather protection, and a handy pocket secures small valuables when you’re on the go. Incredibly versatile, comfortable, and easy to care for too, simply machine wash on a low setting and hang to dry for fresh adventures.

The ultimate grab-and-go zip hoodie, the WS-MH01 will be your most used piece of gear yet. Because Merino wool traps odor caused by bacteria, this hoodie offers unparalleled wear time so you can go from backpacking to chilling on the couch without a wash.

Details: Long sleeve zip hoodie with pockets, YKK Zippers, YKK antique brass stay down zipper heads with black rubber, Drawstring for hood, Contrasting brown leather toggle used to cinch drawstring on hood, Antique brass eyelets on hood

The all-new ULTRA Merino 120 LT answers KUIU’s never-ending challenge of reducing weight, while improving durability. KUIU partnered with Nuyarn® to engineer merino wool sourced from New Zealand that was lighter than the 125 g/m² predecessor, yet stronger.

Merino wool as a natural fiber excels at thermoregulation and odor resistance, which are critical for long-duration hunts. Without sacrificing performance or comfort of the natural softness from the 17.5-micron fiber, the new 120 g/m² fabric uses a thicker nylon yarn core through Nuyarn technology, creating higher dimensional stability, improved regain, and added durability.

The result is the lightest and toughest in the industry.

Features

Superior Bluesign® 250GSM Nuyarn merino offers extra loft for an unmatched warmth-to-weight ratio

5x faster drying

Remarkable long-term durability

Superfine 18 micron non-mulesed Australian merino wool for maximum softness and wearability

Incredible stretch and recovery

Slim Tech Fit for maximum movement

Targeted waffle and flat Nuyarn fabric placements for less weight and more warmth

No-chafe flatlock seams

Gusseted underarm

Hang-Dry loop

YKK Zippers

Zip kangaroo and hand pockets

Harness the power of Nuyarn Merino, with a dialed-in design that brings your shred game to a new level. The low-profile full-range ninja hood provides a lightweight cocoon of warmth to tip the scales of motivation in your favor on cold morning starts.

To stay dry and comfortable all day, there's no better material next to your skin than merino wool. Nuyarn enhances the natural benefits of merino by innovating the construction of the yarn, allowing us to build stronger, lighter, warmer, stretchier, and quicker-to-dry garments. And most important of all, it doesn't stink!