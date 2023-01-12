Universal Audio Ships UA Sphere DLX & LX Modeling Microphones

UA’s newest line of studio condensers model the sound of classic mics for professional vocal and instrument recording.

Universal Audio Inc. (UA), a worldwide leader in audio production tools including Apollo and Volt audio interfaces, UAD plug-ins, UA mics, and UAFX guitar products, is proud to announce that the UA Sphere DLX and Sphere LX microphones are now shipping worldwide.

UA Sphere mics allow users to change mic type, polar pattern, and other characteristics even after tracking. Each UA Sphere condenser features models of classic mics from Neumann, Telefunken, AKG, Sony, and more, with Dual Mode for blended mic combinations, Realtime UAD Processing for low-latency recording with Apollo interfaces, and included presets for getting pro sound quickly.

Alongside the launch of the Standard Series and UA Bock microphones, UA also brought on modeling guru Chris Townsend to align UA's market‑leading UAD plug‑in platform with a world‑class line of digital modeling microphones.

"With our expertise in analog modeling for our UAD plug-in platform and Chris’ pedigree in capturing the sound of sought-after vintage studio mics, we knew we were on to something special... With the addition of new UA Sphere models to our mic line, we can inspire even more creators with the legendary sound.” - Bill Putnam Jr., CEO/Founder of Universal Audi

The UA Sphere DLX features emulations of 38 classic studio mics, while the UA Sphere LX offers 20 mic models in a smaller package. Each features IsoSphere technology for reducing room coloration, gold-sputtered diaphragms and the lowest noise of any mic in its respective class.

Sphere DLX - $1,499 (USD)

Key Features:

Record with 38 sought-after ribbon, condenser, and dynamic microphones — with mic models of Neumann, Telefunken, AKG, Sony, and more*

Change mic type, polar pattern, and other characteristics, even after tracking with any interface, in any DAW

Record or monitor through modeled mics with near-zero latency using Apollo interfaces

Capture acoustic guitars, drum overheads, and more in stereo with a single mic.

Easily tame room coloration for cleaner, more professional recordings using IsoSphere presets tailored for bedroom studios and popular isolation filters

Includes shockmount, mic stand mount, 25’ cable, and carrying case

Learn more about Sphere DLX Here 👈

Sphere LX - $999 (USD)

Key Features:

Record with 20 sought-after ribbon, condenser, and dynamic microphones — with mic models of Neumann, Telefunken, AKG, Sony, and more*

Change mic type, polar pattern, and other characteristics, even after tracking with any interface, in any DAW

Record or monitor through modeled mics with near-zero latency using Apollo interfaces

Add the ultimate modeling mic to your collection, with dual gold-sputtered diaphragms and the lowest noise of any mic in its class

Includes, mic stand mount, 10’ cable, and carrying case

Learn more about Sphere LX Here 👈