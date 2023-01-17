Viberate Makes Music Data Analytics Affordable for Everyone

Viberate, one of the world’s leading music data analytics platforms, is making the music business more inclusive by reducing the price of their premium plan from $129 to $9.90 per month.

For the past couple of years, data has been the strongest tool of the music industry’s power players, enabling them to discover promising talent, identify trends, and analyze their activities. However, access to high-quality analytics has mostly been restricted to those who could afford it. For most artists and indie labels, access to comprehensive analytics services has been too expensive.

Viberate is making access to premium data affordable for every industry professional. Now, you can get full music data analytics for the price of 3 cups of coffee per month.

Viberate's co-founder, Vasja Veber: "Up until now, Viberate and other data analytics services have been priced similarly, and we all catered to wealthier, more established clients. We did offer a free tier, but we noticed that artists in particular desperately wanted more data. Some of them even went so far as to create tens of different emails to keep using our free weekly trial. Reducing the price from $129 to only $9.90 per month might seem scary to us, but it also feels like the right thing to do. If we want the entire industry to prosper, we need to provide the tools at an affordable price. Streaming services have nailed the price range and revolutionized how we consume music today. Now, we are doing the same for music data."

Vasja Veber, Viberate’s co-founder.

Veber announced the new pricing at the NY:LON Connect conference in London, effective immediately, and hinted that Viberate has more in store for artists this year.

The music data analytics platform also started the year by rolling out what’s currently the market’s most powerful artist chart. It provides a cross-channel ranking of every artist out there and features filters to help you find the exact artists you’re looking for. Viberate’s chart was created to massively simplify the way artists are discovered and benchmarked.