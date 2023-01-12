Win Free Vinyl: Here's Your Chance To Get A Free Copy Of Alaskan Tapes' 'Who Tends The Garden' On Vinyl
Alaskan Tapes is a Toronto-based ambient producer crafting some of the most blissed-out soundscapes and heartwrenching textures we've heard. And with the release of his latest album dropping on the 13th of January, we decided to do something extra special and partnered with the artist and label to host an exclusive opportunity for you to get your hands on his latest music.
Better yet, it's all on vinyl.
All you need to do is enter your name and email in the form below, and in a couple of weeks, we will announce one of two winners who will each be getting a copy of the vinyl delivered right to their door. If you are a fan of ambient soundscapes, sentimental pianos, and building a record collection, large or small, this is not an opportunity to sleep on.
Exclusive Merch Is Also Available To Purchase On The Artist's Bandcamp Page
How To Enter The Contest
Enter the contest through the form below; that's all there is. After that, cross your fingers that you'll be one of the two lucky contestants who will get a free copy of this album!