Put Your Phone Away! How to Properly Film a Concert with a Camera

Learn how to capture the excitement of a concert with your camera. Get tips on equipment and techniques to film the perfect concert experience. Put your phone away and start filming like a pro.

Concerts are a fantastic way to experience live music and create memories that last a lifetime. With the advancement of technology, it's now easier than ever to capture those moments on film. However, using a smartphone to film a concert can be distracting and usually results in shaky, low-quality footage that you'll never watch again. For many concertgoers, it’s far better to enjoy the event in the moment. But, if you really want to document the performance, it's recommended to use a proper camera.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Using a proper camera allows you to capture the performance in high quality, without those constant distractions. With a proper lens and stabilizing equipment, you can zoom in on the stage and get clear, steady shots without having to hold the camera yourself. This not only provides you with better footage, but it also allows you to fully immerse yourself in the concert experience. By using a proper camera, you can create a vivid and lasting memory of the performance without sacrificing the enjoyment of the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There are some important things to remember when filming a concert with a camera.

Check your insurance

Before you take your camera along to a concert, make sure you have the right insurance. Camera insurance protects your camera plus photography equipment from theft and accidental damage. Having insurance on a camera that you bring to a concert is important for several reasons. For one thing, concerts can be chaotic environments with large crowds and limited space, increasing the risk of damage to your equipment.

For another, concerts often take place in dark environments, making it more likely for your camera to get knocked over, bumped, or even stolen. Since good cameras are expensive to repair or replace, having insurance is crucial before bringing them into these settings.

Check the venue’s policy

Checking the venue's policy on filming the performance is vital before attending a concert. Some venues may have strict rules regarding recording, such as prohibiting it altogether or allowing it only during certain parts of the performance. Ignoring these rules could result in your camera being confiscated or you being asked to leave the venue. Furthermore, it's important to respect the artist's wishes and not record their performance without their permission.

By checking the venue's policy, you can ensure that you are following the rules and not disrupting the concert experience for yourself or others. It also gives you the opportunity to plan and prepare for the recording, such as bringing the necessary equipment to set up your camera in a permitted area or adjusting your filming approach based on the venue's restrictions.

Use a tripod

Using a tripod at a concert is important for capturing steady, high-quality footage. A good tripod keeps the camera still and prevents shaky footage, which is especially important in low-light conditions. Setting up a tripod is relatively simple and can be done quickly. Simply unfold the legs, position the tripod where you want it, and secure the camera to the tripod head.

Using a tripod at a concert has numerous benefits. Firstly, it frees up your hands, allowing you to enjoy the performance without having to hold the camera. Secondly, it provides a stable base for your camera, reducing the chances of damage in case of accidental bumps or drops. Finally, a tripod can be adjusted to different heights and angles, giving you more flexibility and control over your shots.

Be mindful of others

Being mindful of others at a concert is crucial for creating a positive and respectful experience for everyone in attendance. You are sharing the space and experience with others, and it's important to be mindful of their enjoyment as well.

To be mindful to others, it's recommended to keep your movements and camera setup as unobtrusive as possible. Avoid blocking the view of others, and be aware of the height of your tripod. If you are using a flash, make sure it is not pointed directly at the stage or at other concertgoers.

You need to keep all of these things in mind when taking a camera to a concert. Ultimately, unless you have specific reasons to document the show, it might be better to just enjoy it in the moment.