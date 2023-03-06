Gl0bal Talks New Music, Career Milestones, and Future Plans in Exclusive Interview

We recently had the opportunity to interview the rising star of the electronic music scene, Gl0bal. Canadian DJ and producer Mickhel Patterson have been making waves with his unique blend of trap, bass, and dubstep, earning support from some of the industry's biggest names, including Tiesto, DJ Snake, and The Chainsmokers.

In 2019, Gl0bal debuted on Flux Pavilion's imprint Circus Records with his 'Insomnia' EP, which became the focal point of his repertoire each year. His 'Insomnia 2' EP, released in 2020, received critical acclaim and thousands of streams across platforms. Despite the challenging circumstances of 2020, Gl0bal remained incredibly productive, releasing hard-hitting collaborations and debuting on Excision's newly-formed imprint Subsidia Records. In 2021, Gl0bal revealed the third edition of his 'Insomnia' EP series, which received staunch support from fans and industry professionals alike.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With over 3 million streams on Spotify alone, Gl0bal's unparalleled releases and versatile studio prowess continue to impress. The rising star has started 2022 strong, having been nominated for Western Canada's Electronic Artist of the Year. Keep an eye on Gl0bal as he continues to deliver cutting-edge productions and expand his already impressive musical legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Judgement Day is not just a mere assortment of bangers randomly thrown together - the idea of this album is for you to listen to it in full and bask in the cinematic journey that I am trying to evoke. For some this could be a horror story, for others it could be a feel good narrative - regardless, Judgement Day fully encapsulates the Gl0bal sound and artistic vision." - Gl0bal

What inspired you to create your debut album, Judgement Day?

I’ve been releasing EP projects for a little bit and after really finding my sound, brand and niche sound, I thought it was time to write a project that would be able to properly tell that story.

How do you describe your artistic approach and sound?

I would say that my artistic approach is about finding sounds that don’t traditionally fit and making them work to fit my sound, which is dark, high energy and cinematic.

What themes and messages are explored in the album's narrative?

There’s a few themes that I am trying to push through with this album and at the end of the day it all comes down to accountability!

The concept of album Judgement Day, is a story about someone who, for a long time, never acknowledged the wrong path they were going down despite all the signs indicating that this is not a wise decision. Ultimately, it takes one big moment in this individual's life for everything to come crashing down. For this person to break out of the cycle of pain they must first acknowledge their past wrongdoings and make a promise to themselves to make changes to live a different life.

How did you collaborate with other artists on the album, and what was that experience like?

My collaborations on this project were strategic as each artist on this album brings a unique sound or style. After explaining the narrative of what I was going for, if it was reasonable with the featured artists, then I knew it would be a good fit.

Typically, I set the foundation and steer the direction of where the track is going and provide some context of where I envision the finished product going, and then I ask the artist to put their spin on it to blend with the story.

Can you describe the process and inspiration behind the "Demon Hours" lead single?

For “Demon Hours,” I knew right away that I wanted to write a Drill Record, and it HAD to include a UK artist, but I needed to ensure this record was something I could play out, and it’s something that has not been done before.

I wrote two different tracks, a drill song and a trap record in the same key. I sent the drill song to BIG Jest with the context that this will mash into a trap record. He rapped on the record as if it was a drilling record, and then I took care of the rest.

How does Judgement Day push the boundaries of traditional electronic music genres?

Judgement Day pushes boundaries because it’s not one genre and everything is a blend between multiple sounds, ultimately the Gl0bal brand.

I like to do things that are different and against the grain, and that’s why I knew this type of project would allow me to showcase that.

What is the significance of the album's title, Judgement Day, and how does it relate to the music and narrative?

The title ‘Judgement Day’ is important because it signals that someone’s day is coming and with the cinematic sounds I have included in this project. Big drops I wanted to create a story that would hopefully shock listeners.