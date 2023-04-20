Puffco Teams Up With AriZona Beverages For Exclusive 4/20 Release

Puffco, the leading maker of innovative consumption devices for cannabis, today announced a limited-edition product release with America’s favorite iced tea brand, AriZona Beverages, remixing the design of Puffco’s beloved coffee cup-style water pipe, Cupsy. This one-of-a-kind creative effort combines Puffco’s revolutionary patented design with AriZona’s widely recognizable Green Tea can graphics to create the must-have accessory for this year’s “high holiday.”

“Everything we do is built on taste. From our label design, to creating great quality products. At AriZona, our customers are our single biggest inspiration,” explains Spencer Vultaggio, Chief Marketing Officer at AriZona Beverages. “Our mission is to bring customers a memorable experience: from ingredients, to unique merch. Puffco is another Brooklyn-born company that is deeply passionate about pushing the boundaries of design, flavor and accessibility, and that’s why we are excited to bring this collaboration to fruition.”

Released on 4/20 last year, the Puffco Cupsy is a stainless steel water pipe disguised as an unassuming coffee cup featuring a ceramic flower bowl that keeps the taste pure and can be hidden away when not in use. Now in glass, the AriZona Cupsy brings a unique touch to the portable accessory by merging cannabis and beverage culture into a thoughtfully-designed bubbler.

“Puffco has long admired AriZona’s unwavering quest to bring affordable, great-tasting beverages to the masses, and we see a lot of synergy in the way we develop our products to celebrate the beautiful flavors of the cannabis plant,” said Roger Volodarsky, CEO and Founder of Puffco. “This creative effort is all about marrying our innovative design with AriZona’s iconic cherry blossom print to offer another pathway for people to enjoy a cannabis experience that emphasizes taste.”

Made exclusively for Puffco, the new limited-edition glass AriZona Cupsy is available in very limited quantities (only 420 produced) beginning today on Puffco.com starting at $59.99. To learn more, visit Puffco.com.