Point Blank Graduation: Conversations with the Class of 2023

On Monday, the 26th of June, 2023, Point Blank’s degree students jubilantly marked the end of their educational journey at Point Blank Music School. Middlesex University’s scenic campus echoed with the sounds of jubilation and accomplishment. Graduates from various courses, including Radio Broadcasting, Music Industry Management, and Music Production and Sound Engineering, attended the ceremony. The celebration was a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion the students had invested in their respective programs. The day was vibrant, brimming with joy and a profound sense of accomplishment.

For many, Point Blank wasn’t just a school but a community. A place where they found their voice, honed their skills, and built lasting connections with fellow musicians and industry professionals. “My favorite moment was the Music Futures events. I had lots of fun,” shared one enthusiastic graduate.

The diversity of the curriculum at Point Blank was a highlight for many. One student remarked, “I liked the huge mix of things we had to do. We went from classical composition to composition in TV and film, and that’s what I’m doing now with my life.”

Others spoke about enhancing their existing skills at Point Blank. “I already had a music career before I went to Point Blank, but there were areas of music I needed to get tailored on. Everything I’m doing now feels easy, whereas before, a couple of different things felt like a chore. Now, everything’s a breeze,” said a graduate who had returned to school to refine their craft.

Point Blank’s degree courses continue to gain popularity due to our industry-centric approach and validation from Middlesex University. We are thrilled to see the continued success of their Music Industry Management Degree – a unique program designed for those keen on managing chart-topping artists, discovering new talent, running global record labels or building iconic brands.

