The Best DJ Turntables: 9 Decks That Perfectly Blend Tradition with Tech

The Technics SL-1200 has reigned supreme in DJ turntables since the 1970s, epitomizing the fusion of tradition with tech. Immortalized as the definitive DJ turntable, it became an indomitable force, quickly finding favor among early hip-hop, disco, and house DJs. By the 20th century's end, clubs, bars, and radio stations worldwide were virtually incomplete without a pair of these iconic decks.

However, as vinyl records experienced a renaissance over the past decade, demand for diverse turntable options grew, accommodating everyone from the newbie selectors eager to master the vinyl art to the seasoned DJs revisiting classic mixing styles. While the Technics SL-1200 and its sibling, the SL-1210, continue to dominate, today's market is replete with noteworthy alternatives.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Our comprehensive guide delves into the top 9 DJ turntables of 2023, including stalwarts and innovative hybrids, while also covering some of the basics on how to choose the best DJ turntable for you, ensuring both scratch artists and vinyl enthusiasts find their match. Whether you're chasing the illustrious sound quality of vinyl or the legacy of turntables like Grandmaster Flash, the turntable's enduring allure is undeniable in today's digital age.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What to look for and how to choose a DJ turntable

When diving into the world of DJing, one of the most critical decisions is selecting the suitable turntable. A turntable isn't just a piece of equipment; it's the bridge between the DJ and the audience, so it's essential to know what to prioritize when choosing.

Drive Motor Type: The Heart of the Turntable

At the core of your decision is the type of drive motor. The preferred choice is direct-drive turntables, where the engine is directly beneath the platter. They guarantee higher torque and reduced platter speed fluctuations, ensuring your music remains steady and consistent.

Originating from the Technics SP-10, the first direct-drive turntable from decades past, this type has become the industry standard. On the other hand, belt-drive turntables, which employ a rubber belt to connect the off-center motor to the platter, are notorious for their inconsistent speed. The verdict? For aspiring DJs: steer clear of belt-drive decks.

Torque: Power and Precision

Another crucial aspect is torque, which dictates how quickly the platter reaches its intended speed and remains consistent, especially when manipulating a record. For context, the renowned SL-1200MK2 boasts a 1.5 kgf·cm torque, and it's advisable to seek out turntables that match or surpass this benchmark.

Pitch Control: Essential for Tempo Mastery

While delving into the technicalities, a pitch control slider cannot be overlooked. This tool lets you adjust the tempo seamlessly, ensuring that your transitions are smooth and your beats match up. The more responsive and intuitive this slider is, the better your mixing experience.

Extra Features: The Icing on the Cake

While the foundation of a good turntable is in its drive motor and torque, there are additional features that enhance the overall experience:

Digital Output (S/PDIF, USB): Allows sound digitization for easy transfer to computers or other digital devices.

Allows sound digitization for easy transfer to computers or other digital devices. Adjustable Pitch Range: Handy for scratch artists, this feature lets you adjust the pitch slider range, providing more flexibility.

Handy for scratch artists, this feature lets you adjust the pitch slider range, providing more flexibility. Master Tempo: Retains the original track's key while enabling tempo adjustments.

Retains the original track's key while enabling tempo adjustments. Reverse: Enables the platter to rotate backward, a fun feature that's more of a novelty for non-scratch artists.

Enables the platter to rotate backward, a fun feature that's more of a novelty for non-scratch artists. Other features include adjustable torque, a BPM counter, and interchangeable tonearms, which offer customization to fit personal preferences.

DJing is as much an art as it is a skill. It requires passion, dedication, and the right equipment. So, whether you're a budding DJ or a seasoned pro, remember that your turntable is more than just a tool—it's an extension of your creativity. Invest wisely and let your musical journey begin.

Technics SL-1210GR

The Technics SL-1200 turntable, with its impressive history spanning five decades, stands as a cornerstone in the evolution of audio technology. Not only has it played a pivotal role in shaping various music genres, but its outstanding build quality and unparalleled sound authenticity have cemented its status as an iconic device. What's remarkable about the SL-1200GR is its tenacity to remain relevant, even as musical tastes and technology have evolved.

A direct testament to its success is its integration into global music culture, further boosted by the influx of affordable second-hand units. Beyond its cultural significance, its design and engineering aspects have always been top-tier since its inception in 1971. Its reputation as a reliable workhorse can be attributed to its exceptional quality, durability, and resonance control.

Even today, while the latest iterations of the SL-1200, like the SL-1200GR, may seem visually similar to their predecessors, they've been re-engineered from scratch, boasting the latest advancements in material and sound technology.

SL-1200GR's X-Factors Are:

Innovative Chassis and Platter Design: The SL-1200GR benefits from new alloy and composite sandwich technologies. Its multi-chambered chassis showcases enhanced damping thanks to innovative materials like Bulk Molding Compound, silicon rubber, and die-cast aluminum. Moreover, its two-layer platter, weighing 2.5 kg, showcases increased vibration rejection and rigidity, elevating its performance beyond previous models.

The SL-1200GR benefits from new alloy and composite sandwich technologies. Its multi-chambered chassis showcases enhanced damping thanks to innovative materials like Bulk Molding Compound, silicon rubber, and die-cast aluminum. Moreover, its two-layer platter, weighing 2.5 kg, showcases increased vibration rejection and rigidity, elevating its performance beyond previous models. Cutting-edge Tonearm and Motor Technology: The meticulous refinements to the static-balanced, aluminum S-shaped tonearm make it even more resolution-oriented. Coupled with a completely redesigned motor and electronic control system, the turntable guarantees exceptional pitch control, immense torque, and swift startup time. These improvements enhance sound quality and extend the turntable's lifespan, offering both rookies and veterans an unparalleled vinyl experience.

Learn More About These Turntables While Supporting Our Team Of Writers Through Our Affiliate Partnership With Sweetwater Here 💽

HERCULES DJCONTROL INPULSE T7

The Hercules DJControl Inpulse T7 emerges as a paragon in DJ turntables, adeptly blending classical DJ vibes with state-of-the-art innovations. It is crafted meticulously for those who yearn for the tactile resonance of vinyl yet yearn for the reliability and features of today's digital realm.

This 2-deck controller exemplifies versatility, inviting both novices curious about the DJ realm and pros seeking a reliable sidekick for their performances. Its amalgamation of vintage and contemporary is most evident in its integration of felt slipmats and two 7-inch replica vinyl records, a nod to tradition while embracing technological advancements.

Hercules DJControl Inpulse T7's X-Factors Are:

Revolutionary Vinyl Integration with Advanced Tech : One cannot help but marvel at the T7's dedication to authentic vinyl DJing while incorporating modern technology's benefits. Its unique felt slipmats and replica vinyl records offer users the nostalgic feel of traditional DJing. Yet, the cutting-edge belt-driven motors ensure that the T7 operates with unparalleled fluidity and reliability. This harmonious union ensures DJs get the best of both worlds— vinyl's emotion and digital reliability.

: One cannot help but marvel at the T7's dedication to authentic vinyl DJing while incorporating modern technology's benefits. Its unique felt slipmats and replica vinyl records offer users the nostalgic feel of traditional DJing. Yet, the cutting-edge belt-driven motors ensure that the T7 operates with unparalleled fluidity and reliability. This harmonious union ensures DJs get the best of both worlds— vinyl's emotion and digital reliability. Stellar Build Quality at an Accessible Price Point: The Impulse T7's build is another testament to its excellence. Often, mid-tier turntables compromise on quality, but not the T7. Weighing in confidently at 11 pounds, it is solid without being unwieldy. This robust design, bolstered by its array of controls and features, assures both budding and professional DJs that they're not just investing in a piece of equipment, but a reliable partner in their musical journey.

Learn More About These Turntables While Supporting Our Team Of Writers Through Our Affiliate Partnership With Sweetwater Here 💽

Pioneer DJ PLX-1000

The Pioneer PLX-1000 stands out in the DJ turntable world, balancing time-honored design and state-of-the-art engineering. Aesthetic-wise, it beautifully pays tribute to the golden era of turntables with a sleek design that doesn't compromise its performance attributes.

Driven by precision, this model boasts characteristics that cater to audiophiles and professional DJs alike, providing them with an unmatched listening experience. Its impeccable blend of robust construction, user-friendly layout, and advanced features renders it a formidable contender in the turntable domain, not merely as a piece of equipment but as an extension of the artist's creativity and passion.

Pioneer PLX-1000's X-Factors Are:

Astute Engineering and Build Quality : The Pioneer PLX-1000 isn't just heavy but also in its commitment to quality. The upper housing of solid die-cast zinc combined with an 8mm thick resin base minimizes vibrations to produce crystal-clear sound. Internally, a powerful 3-phase DC motor establishes its commitment to robust performance, ensuring the music never skips a beat.

: The Pioneer PLX-1000 isn't just heavy but also in its commitment to quality. The upper housing of solid die-cast zinc combined with an 8mm thick resin base minimizes vibrations to produce crystal-clear sound. Internally, a powerful 3-phase DC motor establishes its commitment to robust performance, ensuring the music never skips a beat. User-Friendly Design Meets High Precision: The PLX-1000's layout is intuitively designed, making it accessible to users instantly. Every element is thoughtfully integrated, from the tactile response of the start/stop button to the versatile pitch range displays. Even finer details like the bright white LED needle illumination, which is bright without overpowering, highlight its user-centric design. The PLX-1000, in essence, promises precision and ease, an embodiment of the true spirit of DJing.

Learn More About These Turntables While Supporting Our Team Of Writers Through Our Affiliate Partnership With Sweetwater Here 💽

Pioneer DJ PLX-500-K

The Pioneer DJ PLX-500 takes cues from its high-end predecessor, the PLX-1000 while catering to a broader market segment with its budget-friendly price. Dressed to impress, this model retains the hallmark aesthetics of classic DJ turntables, and though not as muscular as the PLX-1000, it boasts admirable performance, especially for its price.

Whether you're executing complex scratch techniques or simply mixing, the PLX-500 stands its ground. Its capability and features, such as varied tempo control, multiple RPM choices, and a USB-out port for digitizing vinyl, make this deck a valuable asset for budding DJs. But what indeed amplifies its desirability is its appeal to those eager to dive into turntablism without burning a hole in their pockets.

Pioneer DJ PLX-500's X-Factors Are:

Performance Under Pressure: The PLX-500 proves its mettle for scratch enthusiasts by effortlessly handling rigorous platter scratching techniques, from drills to hydroplaning. When equipped with a Shure M44-7 stylus and headshell, the deck's resilience is likened to the legendary 1210, ensuring it doesn't waver even during intense sessions.

The PLX-500 proves its mettle for scratch enthusiasts by effortlessly handling rigorous platter scratching techniques, from drills to hydroplaning. When equipped with a Shure M44-7 stylus and headshell, the deck's resilience is likened to the legendary 1210, ensuring it doesn't waver even during intense sessions. Exceptional Value for Money: The PLX-500 doesn’t compromise functionality despite its affordability. Its ability to seamlessly mix alongside renowned counterparts, like the Technics 1210, attests to its caliber. The deck also integrates modern features, like digitizing vinyl via its USB-out port, making it a versatile tool for the contemporary DJ. Even with a few budget-related choices in design, Pioneer ensures these don’t hamper the PLX-500's performance, making it a prime choice for those keen on quality without extravagance.

Learn More About These Turntables While Supporting Our Team Of Writers Through Our Affiliate Partnership With Sweetwater Here 💽

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT

The AT-LP60XBT from Audio-Technica is a turntable that's carving out a niche in the market, merging affordability with high-quality performance. Its price point is undeniably enticing, sitting comfortably below many other top-tier turntables, making it an ideal choice for those just beginning their vinyl journey.

The turntable boasts an appealing and practical matte black design with a sleek build that's particularly attractive for those with space considerations. However, while its lightweight nature due to thin plastic enhances its portability, potential users might find it a tad fragile. The AT-LP60XBT offers wired and wireless connectivity options on the performance end, making it versatile in set-up and use. The Bluetooth feature, in particular, allows users to savor the authentic warmth of vinyl records and the modern convenience of wireless listening.

AT-LP60XBT's X-Factors Are:

Wireless Playback with Bluetooth 5.0 aptX: The AT-LP60XBT isn't just about playing records and embracing modern tech. The seamless Bluetooth pairing process and its support for Bluetooth 5.0 aptX means you can enjoy high-quality audio wirelessly. Whether it's enjoying the subtle nuances of a classic album or the beats of a modern hit, the experience is smooth and immersive.

The AT-LP60XBT isn't just about playing records and embracing modern tech. The seamless Bluetooth pairing process and its support for Bluetooth 5.0 aptX means you can enjoy high-quality audio wirelessly. Whether it's enjoying the subtle nuances of a classic album or the beats of a modern hit, the experience is smooth and immersive. Quality Cartridge Design: Audio-Technica's legacy shines through in the AT-LP60XBT's cartridge. The ATN3600L conical stylus is meticulously crafted to fit snugly into the record's grooves. This precision ensures that every detail, every note, and every layer of the music is distinctly audible, transforming every listening session into a truly delightful experience.

Learn More About These Turntables While Supporting Our Team Of Writers Through Our Affiliate Partnership With Sweetwater Here 💽

Reloop RP-2000 MK2

The Reloop RP-2000 MK2 offers a solid entry into the world of DJing, designed with reliability and affordability. This turntable is perfect for those looking to explore vinyl DJing without the high investment, as it promises top-tier build quality and exceptional performance.

Its direct drive system ensures fast power generation on the precision-engineered platter, significantly reducing wow and flutter. Plus, including a statically balanced s-shaped tone arm with a hydraulic lift and anti-skating mechanism allows for smooth and accurate tracking of records. The machine's sturdy housing is complemented by a sleek, deep-black metallic top panel featuring metallic buttons that provide a tactile response.

Designed for both longevity and precision, the Reloop RP-2000 MK2 is undeniably one of the best options for budding DJs.

Reloop RP-2000 MK2's X-Factors Are:

Quality Direct Drive System: Unlike its belt-driven counterparts, the RP-2000 MK2 transfers motor force directly to the drive hub, ensuring swift torque generation and a highly stable platter rotation. The adjustable pitch control range of +/- 8% makes it ideal for intricate pitch adjustments.

Unlike its belt-driven counterparts, the RP-2000 MK2 transfers motor force directly to the drive hub, ensuring swift torque generation and a highly stable platter rotation. The adjustable pitch control range of +/- 8% makes it ideal for intricate pitch adjustments. Statically Balanced S-Shaped Tone Arm: This feature guarantees consistent playback quality. The tonearm, equipped with a hydraulic lift and anti-skating mechanism, is compatible with various pick-up cartridges thanks to its universal SME connection. This adaptability means DJs can easily customize their setup according to their preferences.

Learn More About These Turntables While Supporting Our Team Of Writers Through Our Affiliate Partnership With Sweetwater Here 💽

Denon DJ VL12 Prime

For a seasoned scratch DJ, the turntable's platter offers an unparalleled tactile response, capturing every nuance of a scrape—be it the intensity or the subtlety.

The innovative design feels modern, meeting the demands of today's music fans, while its performance is so top-notch that it feels like driving a high-end sports car. On the other hand, an enthusiast who's not a DJ but loves music details the build quality as sturdy and solid, testifying to its impeccable sound delivery. The Denon DJ turntable may come without features like a cover or a perfectly focused needle light.

Still, its sound quality, build, and design merits overshadow these minor hitches.

Denon DJ Turntable's X-Factors Are:

Unmatched Responsiveness: The platter of this turntable is remarkably responsive, allowing the musician to feel every scratch detail. It can detect variations in the heaviness or lightness of the hand, making it a game-changer for scratch DJs. The adjustable torque further enhances the tactile experience, ensuring every movement is instantaneously felt.

The platter of this turntable is remarkably responsive, allowing the musician to feel every scratch detail. It can detect variations in the heaviness or lightness of the hand, making it a game-changer for scratch DJs. The adjustable torque further enhances the tactile experience, ensuring every movement is instantaneously felt. Sturdy Build with Quality Sound: Made from high-quality materials, this turntable's build is solid, promising longevity and consistent performance. Even when used outside of its primary DJing purpose, it delivers an extraordinary sound quality, especially when paired with high-grade headshells and cartridges. This level of versatility and performance makes it an excellent choice for DJs and music enthusiasts.

Learn More About These Turntables While Supporting Our Team Of Writers Through Our Affiliate Partnership With Sweetwater Here 💽

Stanton T.62 MK2

The Stanton T.62 M2, with its sleek black and silver finish, channels the essence of classic DJ turntables. Boasting a direct-drive system, it offers DJs precision control, making actions like starting, stopping, and adjusting pitch or speed immediately responsive. The turntable is not only efficient in its DJ-focused features but also in its affordability, providing exceptional sound quality for its price.

It's designed predominantly with aluminum and some plastic, yet its build doesn't feel lightweight, emanating a premium aura. Given its design elements, it might remind some of the more expensive Audio Technica AT-LP120. For those serious about DJing but not ready to splurge on the high-end models, the Stanton T.62 M2 presents a compelling case. It’s not just a device for music but a tool for art, allowing users to craft and manipulate sound in real time.

Stanton T.62 M2's X-Factors Are:

Direct-Drive System with Responsive Controls: Unlike belt-driven turntables, where the motor is located to the side and connected with a belt, the Stanton T.62 M2's direct-drive system places the engine directly under the platter. This arrangement offers immediate response to controls, allowing for precise starting, stopping, and pitch adjustments. This feature, paired with its straight tonearm (more DJ-oriented than an S-shaped tonearm), makes it a choice apparatus for classic DJing.

Unlike belt-driven turntables, where the motor is located to the side and connected with a belt, the Stanton T.62 M2's direct-drive system places the engine directly under the platter. This arrangement offers immediate response to controls, allowing for precise starting, stopping, and pitch adjustments. This feature, paired with its straight tonearm (more DJ-oriented than an S-shaped tonearm), makes it a choice apparatus for classic DJing. Stanton 500.v3 Cartridge: Pre-mounted into the headshell, the Stanton 500.v3 cartridge is adept at reducing surface noise. At 3 grams, it minimizes skipping or crackling, ensuring listeners experience minimal noise disturbances. This, in turn, contributes substantially to the device's overall sound quality. With a clear and transparent auditory output, the Stanton T.62 M2 delivers a rich, well-balanced sound, making it an optimal choice for both vinyl enthusiasts and budding DJs.

Numark NTX1000

The Numark NTX1000 offers an impressive suite of features for its entry-level designation, establishing itself as a compelling choice for DJs keen on blending tradition with contemporary tech.

This turntable respects budget considerations and offers modern DJ functionalities like a USB port and switchable phono/line RCA outputs. Furthermore, the S-shaped tonearm and an adapter for playing 45 records ensure that it meets the demands of both digital and vinyl enthusiasts. It provides a commendable experience when in use, allowing users to finesse their craft with a responsive platter and a digitally enabled pitch/speed control. Such capabilities and its pocket-friendly price solidify the NTX1000's position in the pantheon of must-have DJ equipment.

Numark NTX1000's X-Factors Are: