Kemistry Nightclub Delivers A New Audio Visual Experience To Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Kemistry Nightclub is set to redefine the nightlife scene in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, introducing an extraordinary audiovisual experience that promises an immersive journey for electronic music enthusiasts. Boasting 130,000 watts of premium RCF sound, featuring the renowned Hdl 50 large format line array tops and Dual 18-inch 9006 sub cabinets, Kemistry presents a sonic atmosphere like no other.

The visual spectacle is equally impressive, with a 4K custom video wall installation, industry-leading Kvant lasers, and state-of-the-art Chauvet professional lighting fixtures. The attention to detail extends beyond the music and visuals, with themed bartenders donning In the Night Designs uniforms, specialty drinks curated under the banner of Gourmet Booze, and custom-themed bubble bars and decor.

This Kemistry theme permeates every aspect of the venue, including custom art pieces by Marcy Minx, creating an environment that transcends traditional nightlife expectations. Operating Wednesday through Saturday from 10 PM to 4 AM, with brunch options available on Voodoo Wednesdays and Sundays, Kemistry offers a unique schedule to cater to diverse preferences.

What truly sets Kemistry apart is its commitment to providing a platform for both established and up-and-coming artists. The venue is managed by experienced promoters and production experts dedicated to delivering unparalleled events. Kemistry's central and localized location, coupled with Fort Lauderdale's first gas station landmark, adds a distinctive touch, promising a nightlife experience like never before. Witness renowned artists like DJ Pauly D, Marauda, and Rabbit In The Moon, along with the beginning of a new era in Fort Lauderdale's entertainment landscape.

