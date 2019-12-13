Album Review: Kaytranada - BUBBA

Kaytranada Liam MacRae

Kaytranada just dropped in from the rafters to deliver an album of the year contender. Announced earlier this week, his new album BUBBA is everything you would want from him and more. Kaytranada has been one of those niche artists who appeal to wide swaths of fans from R&B, the lo-fi beat community, soul and electronic heads. That has been amplified by his work with other acts, but really spurned by his 2016 LP 99.9%. Now BUBBA will take his stock to another level.

The LP comes with a star-studded cast of features by Pharrell, Kali Uchis, Mick Jenkins, Estelle, Tinashe and others. Despite all of these different perspectives and musical abilities, Kaytranada manages to keep his singular vision in focus without getting lost in musical cul-de-sacs.

The album is as smooth as they come with his steady, funky and jazzy percussion, woozy synths and an organic feel that is rare for electronic music. The vocalists all add their own charm, but Kaytranada shows he isn’t reliant on them with the instrumentals sprinkled throughout.

The album remains focused on soothing, soulful beats, but it does offer some differing views. “Vex Oh” is built around a funky and subtle dancehall beat, while “Go DJ” channels classic Lil Wayne and “Need It” with Masego has the faint sound of Bronski Beat’s iconic “Smalltown Boy.”

This album feels like an early Christmas present to everyone who likes good music. Kaytranada continues to amaze in new ways with this record. He closes out the year and a decade of success on an even higher note. BUBBA is your must-listen today.

Pick up your copy here.