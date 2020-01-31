A-Trak & Armand Van Helden Bring Back Duck Sauce Disco On "Smiley Face"

A-Trak, Armand Van Helden Duck Sauce Portrait Courtesy Photo

Duck Sauce is back. A-Trak and Armand Van Helden have returned with their first song since 2014. Known for songs like “Big Bad Wolf,” NRG” and “Barbara Streisand,” it is time to add “Smiley Face” to their list of bangers.

“Smiley Face” comes just in time for Winter Music Conference and Miami Music Week. This is the type of blend of disco, funk, soul and classic house music the world needs right now. The objective of the track is to make someone smile and it would be hard not to see that happen.

There isn’t much more information about what else they have planned beyond a few Coachella performances. If they are making this a full return in 2020, there may be more music on the way. Get your smile on here.