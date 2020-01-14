Jacques Greene Tabs Ciel, Lunice, CFCF & More For 'Dawn Chorus' Deluxe Remix Album
Jacques Greene is set to release the deluxe version of his 2019 album Dawn Chorus, which we picked as one of our albums of the year. The deluxe edition includes the original album, plus a second disc of remixes by people across dance music.
The remixes come from Lunice, Fort Romeau, CFCF, Ciel, Nathan Micay and others. The Dawn Chorus deluxe album will be released on January 31 via LuckyMe. Peep the full tracklist below.
Disc 1
01. Serenity
02. Drop Location
03. Do It Without You
04. Night Service
05. Sel
06. Let Go
07. For Love
08. Sibling
09. Whenever
10. Understand
11. Distance
12. Stars
Disc 2
01. Serenity (Martyn Bootyspoon Remix)
02. Drop Location (Lunice Remix)
03. Do It Without You (Nathan Micay Remix)
04. Night Service (Fort Romeau Remix)
05. Sel (Cameron Morse Remix)
06. Let Go (Big Miz Remix)
07. For Love (JD Twitch Remix)
08. Sibling (Project Pablo Remix)
09. Whenever (CFCF Remix)
10. Understand (dj lostboi Remix)
11. Stars (Ciel Remix)
12. Night Service (Fort Romeau Dub)