The remix album from Jacques Greene will arrive later this month on LuckyMe.

Mathieu Fortin

Jacques Greene is set to release the deluxe version of his 2019 album Dawn Chorus, which we picked as one of our albums of the year. The deluxe edition includes the original album, plus a second disc of remixes by people across dance music.

The remixes come from Lunice, Fort Romeau, CFCF, Ciel, Nathan Micay and others. The Dawn Chorus deluxe album will be released on January 31 via LuckyMe. Peep the full tracklist below.

Disc 1

01. Serenity

02. Drop Location

03. Do It Without You

04. Night Service

05. Sel

06. Let Go

07. For Love

08. Sibling

09. Whenever

10. Understand

11. Distance

12. Stars

Disc 2

01. Serenity (Martyn Bootyspoon Remix)

02. Drop Location (Lunice Remix)

03. Do It Without You (Nathan Micay Remix)

04. Night Service (Fort Romeau Remix)

05. Sel (Cameron Morse Remix)

06. Let Go (Big Miz Remix)

07. For Love (JD Twitch Remix)

08. Sibling (Project Pablo Remix)

09. Whenever (CFCF Remix)

10. Understand (dj lostboi Remix)

11. Stars (Ciel Remix)

12. Night Service (Fort Romeau Dub)