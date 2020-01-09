Luttrell Announces New Album 'Lucky Ones,' Shares Single "My Friend The Sun"

Anjunadeep

Luttrell has announced his new album Lucky Ones. The San Francisco producer released his debut album Into Clouds in January 2019, but he is already back with another finished product for release in March. To help push the album, he has released a new song “My Friend The Sun.”

The new LP draws on a world of disparate influences including “The Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana and The Prodigy, his love for San Francisco and Burning Man, time spent as a student in Berlin, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and even winning the game show, The Price Is Right,” according to a press release.

“It’s an album about gratitude and not taking for granted the beautiful things in this world,” explains Luttrell. He says that this is an album people will be able to listen all the way through many times. The LP includes his previously released single "Albanian Clouds."

He is also going on a lengthy tour around North America in the spring to support the LP. Get tickets on his website.

Lucky Ones will be released on March 13 via Anjunadeep. Pre-order the LP in various formats here.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. What Do You Feel?

3. Lucky Ones

4. Universal Theory

5. My Friend The Sun

6. Synergy 2000

7. Find Me

8. Albanian Summer

9. Dipper

10. Some Other Time

11. No Pressure