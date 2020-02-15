The 15 Best Techno Tracks of January 2020

The first techno chart of the decade is here!

The sound of tomorrow is here and it's represented by these 15 best tracks which dropped in the very first month of the very first year of the decade. Paul Woolford's sublime remix is certainly the highlight but look beyond and you will find many others that are all outstanding as well.

1. "SPECTRUM (SPECIAL REQUEST KALEIDOSCOPIC MIX)" - EROL ALKAN [PHANTASY SOUND]

Erol Alkan is responsible for this smashing, underground choon but with his rave moniker, Special Request, Paul Woolford has remixed it into what is arguably the most beautiful piece of techno to hit the new decade. Jet engine effects and a deep, kick-drum set it off but once the synth work drops in around the two minute mark, it's quite apparent that you're experiencing a stunning piece of electronic music.

2. "CRIMSON" - THOMAS SCHUMACHER [DRUMCODE]

Thomas Schumacher's title track. "Crimson" is the absolute, total package when it comes to excellent, banging techno. It begins with the most epic two minute, melodic intro that only gets topped when the riff of all riffs drops in and drives the tune towards peak-time madness.

3. "DARK METAL" - DYSART [KNEADED PAINS]

While all the imitators out there are biting each other's styles, London-based producer, Dysart is busy in his studio crafting his own brand of superb techno that stands above the rest.

4. "RAW CULTURE" - THE SOUTHERN [EI8HT RECORDS]

Picture thousands of ravers hypnotized by The Southern's "Raw Culture." Is it too early to talk about festival season?

5. "OUTLINE" - JULIAN JEWEIL [DRUMCODE]

For Drumcode's second output of the new decade, they invited French techno maestro, Julian Jeweil back for a five track which includes my personal favorite of the bunch titled, "Outline."

6. "GENERATION" - JAY LUMEN [FOOTWORK]

Jay Lumen's newest outing on his own label is a massive one to say the least. With it's staccato synth stabs and ethereal breakdown, it's certainly primed for dance-floor domination.

7. "ORIGO" - ADANA TWINS [COCOON RECORDINGS]

As part of the sixth edition of Cocoon Recordings' Dots and Pearls comp, Adana Twins contributed this tensely, melodic piece of techno titled, "Origo."

8. "FEELING OF GLORY (T78 REMIX)" - DOK & MARTIN [AUTEKTONE RECORDS]

Autektone label-boss, T78 leads off Dok & Martin's new EP with his own totally massive remix that'll surely blow the roof off.

9. "MANIA" - WESKA [WESKA]

For Weska's second self-released EP, Second Wave he's brought another two techno slicers including this ear-pleasing gem he's titled, "Mania."

10. "ACCRO" - CEDRIC ELISABETH [DETROIT UNDERGROUND]

While most of the techno universe is focusing their efforts on compressing the kick-drum, Parisian producer, Cedric Elisabeth is exploring the outer limits of the genre. Check out his second EP on Detroit Underground, Facing Reality which features this mind-expanding closer titled, "Accro."

11. "OMEGA PARTICLE (LOST SOUL REMIX)" - SENSES OF MIND [STEYOYOKE BLACK]

Production duo, Senses Of Mind land on Steyoyoke's darker subsidiary, Steyoyoke Black. Five modern techno tracks in all are included on the EP including the out of this world remix by a Swiss producer known as Lost Soul.

12. "SIDEWALK SURFER" - MELLA DEE [WAREHOUSE MUSIC.]

Mella Dee comes correct on his imprint with six legit, underground scorchers including this manic one he's playfully titled, "Sidewalk Surfer."

13. "FEIST" - THOMAS SCHUMACHER [DRUMCODE]

Quite hard to believe it but "Feist" along with two other tracks marks the official debut for Thomas Schumacher on the mighty Drumcode imprint!

14. "CHIMES (TIEFSCHWARZ REMIX)" - FRANKEY & SANDRINO [WATERGATE]

Legendary dance duo, Tiefschwarz contribute to Frankey & Sandrino's debut on Watergate with their own sophisticated take on the E.P.'s lead track.

15. "BITE" - MICHAEL KLEIN [SECOND STATE]

Second State favorite, Michael Klein returns to the label for yet another solo outing that includes this deep and ominous banger he's simply titled, "Bite."

Stream all 15 of the tracks in this chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: