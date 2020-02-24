Download 900 Hours Of Andrew Weatherall DJ Mixes

Since the shocking news of pioneering DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall’s death last week, fans and writers have done their best to piece together his legacy on UK culture and music worldwide. He was always known for some of the most interesting, eclectic and brightest DJ mixes around, finding ways to combine songs and genres in ways that didn’t seem possible. His mixes are a great way to get into his music and enterprising and devoted Andrew Weatherall fans have collected over 900 hours of his mixes to listen to online.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The collection of mixes on a Google Drive, as spotted by Mixmag, includes studio mixes, live recordings and radio shows spanning 1988-2020. There are well over one hundred mixes in this collection.

Dive in to these mixes that provide a good perspective on how music has changed over the years and what it means to be a true selector. Find all of the mixes in the Weatherdrive here.