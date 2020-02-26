Courtesy of Artist / PR

One of Anjunadeep’s newest additions boerd is now unveiling remixes for his 2019 album on the label titled Misplaced. Helping to define a slightly new path on Anjunadeep, boerd bridges gentle melodies with soft vocals that look to go beyond the club. Now his fellow Swede Bella Boo takes it back to the club with a remix for “It Fades Away.”

Bella Boo takes the track and massages it a little further towards the dancefloor. She keeps much of the original ethos and sprinkles her magic on top. Like her 2019 album Once Upon A Passion, she adds a little extra funk underneath and speeds up the tempo for a delightful mix of deep house. Boo adds more emphasis on the shaking percussion, while still leaving boerd’s melancholic vocals in the background.

The two both come from Stockholm and that was in part the inspiration for her being asked to remix this.

“It's so nice get to use some talent from my hometown,” says boerd. “Thanks for the remix, Bella!“

The remix will arrive on Friday, February 28 via Anjunadeep. However, you can stream it below. This was one of the biggest tracks on boerd’s album and it gets even bigger with the help of Bella Boo. Pre-order here for this remix along with the rest of the remix pack.

