Winter Music Conference Announces Second Wave of Programming, Partners & Activations

WMC announces another huge wave of panels, sanctioned events, parties, partners and much more.

Nik Koenig

Winter Music Conference is just over a month away and they have announced their second wave of speakers, panels, activations, sanctioned events and much more. This year’s event will feature insightful programming with top talent across industries like gaming and streaming, debut brand-new offerings including Guitar Center’s exclusive pop-up shop, the Signed On The Spot competition, Miami Music Week (MMW) Oasis at the Generator, and more. In addition to the new offerings, IDMA nominees have been announced as well and voting is open to the public.

The IDMA nominees have been announced and voting is open to the public between now and February 29. Winners will be announced over an invite-only cocktail reception on Thursday, March 19 at Pao Terrace in Faena Hotel. The IDMAs will also announce its new legacy award winners: Carl Cox, DJ Craze, Danny Tenaglia, DJ Heather, Honey Dijon, Kevin Saunderson, Josh Wink, Markus Schulz, Marshall Jefferson and Sasha.

Signed On The Spot is now open to submissions. Producers can submit unsigned original tracks for a chance to be reviewed and heard by some of the top labels in electronic music. SOTS is in partnership with Guitar Center, who in addition to helping emerging producers from around the country to join, will provide a $500.00 shopping spree to all category winners.

SOTS will award one winner per genre the following prize package: Guitar Center $500 Gift Card, Novation (Launchkey Mini MK3, Launchpad Mini MK3 or Scarlett Solo – Audio interface), iZotope - Ozone Standard, Arturia - KeyLab Essential 49 (White) and Akai MPK Mini. To enter Signed On The Spot, visit WinterMusicConference.com/sots/.

MMW OASIS Programming: Generator Miami will play host as the new social hub for WMC, open from Monday through Friday. Daily pool parties, networking events and more will include the following for badge holders and invited guests:

Monday, March 16 (12pm - 6pm)

Guitar Center presents the WMC Warm Up Pool Party in conjunction with Nervous Records, Moody Recordings, and Sunclock.

Featuring: Junior Sanchez, Jaceo, Mike Weiss, DJ Vivona, Vedic and Ben A

Tuesday, March 17 (12pm - 8pm)

Beatsource x Discogs pool party and networking event.

Featuring: Craze, Taimur Agah, Diego Martinelli, Styles, and more TBA

Wednesday, March 18 (12pm - 8pm)

Beatport x Classic Records pool party and networking event

Featuring: Felix Da Housecat, Luke Solomon, Simon Dunmore, Kim Anh, TK and more TBA

Thursday, March 19 (12pm - 8pm)

Ingrooves x Next Music Pool Party (12pm - 4pm) featuring: Josh Wink, Jason Bentley (Metropolis on KCRW), Bamboozle (Eli From Soulclap) and Oz McGuire

IDMA Cocktail Reception (8pm - 11pm) by invitation only

WMC 2020 Second Wave of Programming (more TBA)

*Indicates newly announced panel/panelist

Keynote - The Art of Visual Content: How Ultra Records Built A Monster Channel

Lyor Cohen , YouTube's Global Head of Music

, YouTube's Global Head of Music Patrick Moxey , President and Founder of Ultra Records, Ultra Music and Ultra International Music Publishing

, President and Founder of Ultra Records, Ultra Music and Ultra International Music Publishing SOFI TUKKER, GRAMMY-nominated dance music duo

Mainstage, Fireside Chat, and Industry Panels:

*Spotify Presents: From a Great Idea in the Studio, to Music Streaming success.

*UZ: Crossing Genres and Mastering Your Performance + Special DJ Set

*Next Music Presents: Music Discovery Goes Mobile - How to Find A New Audience With Mobile Gaming

*The Viability of Vinyl: The Business and Essentials of Today's Growing Vinyl Market

*I Like To Score: How To Get Started In Film and Television

*Creating Authentic Partnerships: How Brands and Artists Can Create Credible and Lasting Marketing Relationships

*AFEM Presents: How Do Creators & Rightsholders Get Paid When DJs Play Their Music in The Mix?

*Press Play: The Impact and Future of Playlisting

*Viberate Presents: Data Science - Can Social Media and Streaming Metrics Be the Deciding Factor Between Profit and Loss

*Twitch 101 - How Artists Can Build a Fan Base and Make Money Livestreaming on Twitch

*Asia Rising: Strategies For Entering One Of Dance Music's Hottest Markets

*Social Marketing Abroad: Creating Social Media Strategies For the Asian Market

*Time To Jack: The House Music Blueprint

21 Years of Defected Records: How to Build a Brand That Lasts

Talent First: Navigating the Talent Buying Field

Rise of the Underground: How Detroit Shaped the Global Techno Market

Beyond Instagram: TikTok, Triller, Lasso and the future of music social media

Up All Night: The Future of Nightlife Marketing

How America's Secondary Markets Are Creating World-Class Festivals

Global Dancefloor: How Dance Music Is Crossing Borders and Genres

Music Modernization Act of 2018: What You Need to Know to Get Paid Under the New Law

How to Build Multiple Revenue Streams as an Artist

SoStereo Presents: Brands, Music, and the Content Explosion

The full list of WMC panels and speakers by day is here: https://wintermusicconference.com/panels/

In addition to the panels, WMC has announced new media, label & brand partners, sanctioned events and more

*Indicates newly announced Media Partner

*Area of Electronic (AOE), Beatportal, Data Transmission, Decoded Magazine, DJ Mag (UK, North America, Asia, Brasil, France, Latinoamérica, México), DJ Times, Earmilk, EDM.com, *Electronic Groove, Fusicology, Ibiza Sonica, Magnetic Magazine, *Metropolis on KCRW, *Mixmag (Asia, Brasil, China, India, France, Japan, Russia, Spain, South America, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, UK, USA), *Revolution 935FM, *This Song Is Sick

IO Music Academy, School of Audio Engineering (SAE), The DJ Coach, Scratch DJ Academy, University of Miami Frost School of Music, University of Utah David Eccles School of Business (Entrepreneurship Program)

(more TBA)

*Indicates newly announced Sanctioned Events Partners

WMC will offer Plus and Pro-level badge holders access to some of the best MMW parties on the beach, downtown and Wynwood. WMC will once again work with some of the top promoters in the electronic space, including 747 Presents, *Apex, *Armada Music, Denial Events, *Descend Records, *Electric Ibiza, *Embrace, Epic Pool Parties, *Essential, *Humans Alike, *Jonathan Cowan Presents, *SBE, Seven Lines, *Treehouse

The full list of WMC Sanctioned Events is here: https://www.miamimusicweek.com/events/wmc

(more TBA)

*Indicates newly announced Brand & Label Partners

*Afro Acid, Allen & Heath, *Anjunadeep, *Armada, Arturia, Beatport, Beatsource, *Big Beat, *Circus Records, *Deadbeats, Defected Records, Denon DJ, *Dim Mak, Discogs, *Enhanced Music, *Erase Records, Eventide, IK Multimedia, Ingrooves, Jamstik, *Mixmash, Nervous Records, Next Music, Novation, Nomatic, *Ovum, Pioneer DJ, PlayDifferently, Revealed Recordings, Spotify, Traxsource, *Sunclock, Ultra Music Russell Athletic, VIRPP

(more TBA)

*Indicates newly announced Hotel Partners

Badge holders will be eligible to receive room discounts at the following hotels:

The Royal Palm South Beach, Mondrian South Beach, Croydon Hotel, and *The Gates Hotel Southbeach.

“WMC has been the breeding ground for so many memories and lasting friendships in the business, it's value is immeasurable. Of course, serving the dance music community by helping to educate, inspire, and shape future priorities is essential, but add to that the tropical backdrop of Miami and the onset of Spring for an unparalleled live stage for the new crop of dance music at clubs and pool parties throughout the week.”

- Jason Bentley, Metropolis host, DJ, Music Supervisor

“I first went to WMC ’87, the year I started Big Beat. It was an incredibly inspiring congregation of indie labels, DJs, artists, songwriters, producers and dance music lovers dedicated to breaking and discovering new music. WMC has been instrumental in furthering the dance and electronic cause; keeping the community connected, vital and relevant, and serving as an amazing springboard for talent. It’s a fantastic crucible for the future of dance music. Long may it live.”

- Craig Kallman, CEO & Co-Chairman: Atlantic Records, Founder: Big Beat Records

“Before there was Ultra Music Festival, there was The Winter Music Conference, the annual coming together of the dance music tribes. Miami in March is a fundamental place to be from a business perspective, and has always given me endless opportunities for discovering new partnerships and talent. WMC brings together the dance music industry and surrounding culture like no other event in America.”

- Matt Colon, Director, North America: YM&U Music