Exclusive: Photay Announces New Album 'Waking Hours' With Single "Warmth in the Coldest Acre"

Landon Speers

New York-based producer Photay may have only just released a new album, but he has another on the way in June. Today, we are announcing Photay’s new album Waking Hours along with the premiere of the first single “Warmth In The Coldest Acre.”

The new album is a bit different from what we heard last week. Waking Hours attempts to tackle life in a big city that often feels suffocating. He grew up in Woodstock and now life in Brooklyn can be overwhelming and complicated. The album seeks to express the need to do nothing from time to time.

“It's about getting back to a really simple notion of just celebrating your existence and not necessarily attaching this huge story of who you are and what you do," he says. "It's about finding comfort in just being."

To that end, the album is calming and peaceful, as you hear in “Warmth in the Coldest Acre.”

According to Photay, the new song is about, “Finding optimism in the darkest of times. Acknowledging life’s peaks and valleys. Finding comfort within the discomfort. Fleeting moments of sonic refuge within.”

Waking Hours will be released on June 12, 2020. The 10-track LP will be released via Mexican Summer.

Waking Hours Tracklist:

1. Existential Celebration

2. Warmth in the Coldest Acre

3. Is It Right?

4. Fanfare for 7.83 Hz

5. Change in Real Time

6. The People

7. Rhythm Research

8. Pressure

9. EST

10. A Beautiful Silence Prevails